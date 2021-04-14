Potterheads go wild for US artist’s Harry Potter rock garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A woman in California caught the attention of thousands of Harry Potter fans with a rock garden inspired by JK Rowling’s books.

Kristen Newman, 30, from San Diego, said that when the pandemic hit she wanted to “create something that would bring even the smallest amount of joy or comfort”.

Painting the rock garden also served as a way to relax from her “rigorous” online nursing classes.

(Kristen Newman)

“I received my first Harry Potter book for Christmas in 1998 and instantly fell in love with JK Rowling’s universe,” Ms Newman told the PA news agency.

“I’ve been enamoured with the wizarding world ever since.

“When the pandemic hit, there was so much unease and desolation in the world that I wanted to create something that would bring even the smallest amount of joy or comfort.

“I was also in the middle of very rigorous online nursing classes and it’s hard to escape work and studying when it’s all done at home.

“Painting was a way for me to leave everything behind and focus my attention on something I enjoyed doing at the end of the day.”

(Kristen Newman)

The Potter rocks feature spells, potions and quotes, as well as a charming Hedwig, while Ms Newman said her favourites show the Hogwarts Express, the castle and a game of quidditch.

The charming artworks received a particularly warm reception on Reddit, earning thousands of upvotes from fellow magic fans.

“Surprised is an understatement!” said Ms Newman. “I still can’t believe all of the love and positive feedback I’ve received from the Reddit community.

“I created these to put a smile on people’s faces and I’m just so overjoyed that I was able to accomplish that.”

(Kristen Newman)

Meanwhile, Ms Newman said she hopes to continue to paint as part of her future career.

“I definitely plan to! Especially because I’m going into a career of healthcare, I’ll need a creative outlet to come home to,” she said.

“If it’s allowed, I’d love to be able to paint these for patients in my future hospital.”