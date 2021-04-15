Crowds watch mounted troops transport guns to Windsor Castle for funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crowds gathered to watch as members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery rode to Windsor Castle in preparation for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Dozens of riders carrying three guns rode along the Long Walk up to Cambridge Gate where tributes to Philip have been laid throughout the week.

Members of the regiment will fire minute guns from the east lawn of Windsor Castle on Saturday as the duke’s coffin is taken from the castle to St George’s Chapel.

The guns will fire for the duration of the procession, and the Curfew Tower Bell will toll.

Scores of people, some sitting with picnic lunches, watched as the riders passed by on Thursday afternoon.

The riders began at Combermere Barracks and entered the Long Walk from Albert Road.

The role of King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery includes firing royal salutes at other grand occasions of state, including royal births and birthdays.