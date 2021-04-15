Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 11, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 103 (33%) have seen a rise in case rates, 198 (63%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England, with 66 new cases recorded in the seven days to April 11, the equivalent of 91.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 126.0 per 100,000 in the seven days to April 4.

Bradford has the second highest rate, up slightly from 76.7 to 90.8, with 490 new cases.

Luton has the third highest rate, down slightly from 98.1 to 89.6, with 191 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rise are:

Cambridge (up from 14.4 to 36.1)

Canterbury (10.9 to 31.4)

Melton (52.7 to 68.3)

Wycombe (20.6 to 35.5)

Bradford (76.7 to 90.8)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 4.

Corby, 91.4, (66), 126.0, (91)

Bradford, 90.8, (490), 76.7, (414)

Luton, 89.6, (191), 98.1, (209)

Mansfield, 87.8, (96), 91.5, (100)

Doncaster, 86.6, (270), 85.9, (268)

Barnsley, 82.2, (203), 104.5, (258)

Boston, 79.8, (56), 67.0, (47)

Leicester, 75.1, (266), 87.2, (309)

Peterborough, 74.7, (151), 63.3, (128)

Rotherham, 74.6, (198), 79.5, (211)

North Lincolnshire, 74.3, (128), 74.9, (129)

Kirklees, 74.1, (326), 69.1, (304)

Wakefield, 74.1, (258), 99.6, (347)

Wellingborough, 72.8, (58), 70.3, (56)

South Holland, 71.6, (68), 76.8, (73)

Melton, 68.3, (35), 52.7, (27)

Slough, 68.2, (102), 70.2, (105)

Hull, 65.4, (170), 94.3, (245)

Sheffield, 63.9, (374), 80.2, (469)

Oldham, 63.7, (151), 59.5, (141)

Blackburn with Darwen, 63.5, (95), 66.8, (100)

Rochdale, 58.0, (129), 66.1, (147)

Leeds, 56.7, (450), 78.5, (623)

Stoke-on-Trent, 54.2, (139), 49.9, (128)

Manchester, 53.0, (293), 61.9, (342)

Fenland, 51.1, (52), 43.2, (44)

Southampton, 50.7, (128), 49.5, (125)

Hartlepool, 50.2, (47), 64.1, (60)

Wigan, 48.7, (160), 45.6, (150)

Oadby and Wigston, 47.4, (27), 59.6, (34)

Northampton, 47.2, (106), 48.1, (108)

Kettering, 47.2, (48), 47.2, (48)

South Kesteven, 47.0, (67), 58.3, (83)

North East Derbyshire, 46.3, (47), 40.4, (41)

Ipswich, 46.0, (63), 47.5, (65)

North Warwickshire, 46.0, (30), 65.9, (43)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 44.6, (152), 30.8, (105)

North East Lincolnshire, 44.5, (71), 60.2, (96)

Blaby, 44.3, (45), 42.4, (43)

South Ribble, 43.3, (48), 38.8, (43)

Preston, 43.3, (62), 60.1, (86)

Chorley, 43.1, (51), 51.6, (61)

Bolton, 43.1, (124), 61.9, (178)

Sandwell, 42.0, (138), 46.9, (154)

Hyndburn, 42.0, (34), 42.0, (34)

Selby, 41.9, (38), 49.7, (45)

Harrow, 41.4, (104), 35.8, (90)

Hillingdon, 40.7, (125), 42.0, (129)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 40.7, (46), 56.6, (64)

Rugby, 40.4, (44), 48.7, (53)

Walsall, 39.9, (114), 52.9, (151)

Stockport, 39.5, (116), 48.1, (141)

Salford, 38.6, (100), 44.0, (114)

Charnwood, 38.2, (71), 45.7, (85)

Stockton-on-Tees, 38.0, (75), 65.4, (129)

Milton Keynes, 37.5, (101), 34.9, (94)

Darlington, 37.5, (40), 69.3, (74)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 37.3, (113), 44.9, (136)

North Tyneside, 37.0, (77), 39.0, (81)

Craven, 36.8, (21), 36.8, (21)

High Peak, 36.7, (34), 30.2, (28)

Hounslow, 36.5, (99), 36.1, (98)

Warrington, 36.2, (76), 27.6, (58)

Cambridge, 36.1, (45), 14.4, (18)

Wycombe, 35.5, (62), 20.6, (36)

Middlesbrough, 35.5, (50), 42.6, (60)

Tameside, 35.3, (80), 62.7, (142)

Newham, 34.8, (123), 27.5, (97)

Oxford, 34.1, (52), 42.6, (65)

Bassetlaw, 34.1, (40), 42.6, (50)

Gedling, 33.9, (40), 45.0, (53)

Ealing, 33.4, (114), 31.0, (106)

East Staffordshire, 32.6, (39), 32.6, (39)

Trafford, 32.4, (77), 38.8, (92)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 32.3, (42), 36.2, (47)

North West Leicestershire, 31.8, (33), 27.0, (28)

Nottingham, 31.8, (106), 27.0, (90)

Test Valley, 31.7, (40), 25.4, (32)

Canterbury, 31.4, (52), 10.9, (18)

Bury, 31.4, (60), 46.6, (89)

Kingston upon Thames, 30.4, (54), 29.3, (52)

Redbridge, 30.1, (92), 30.1, (92)

Watford, 30.0, (29), 42.5, (41)

Tamworth, 30.0, (23), 45.6, (35)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 21.4, (15)

Sunderland, 29.9, (83), 33.5, (93)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 29.7, (45), 27.1, (41)

Brent, 29.7, (98), 23.3, (77)

East Northamptonshire, 29.6, (28), 52.9, (50)

Barking and Dagenham, 29.6, (63), 29.6, (63)

Newark and Sherwood, 29.4, (36), 45.7, (56)

Pendle, 29.3, (27), 27.1, (25)

Dartford, 29.3, (33), 31.1, (35)

Daventry, 29.1, (25), 37.2, (32)

Barnet, 28.8, (114), 26.0, (103)

Westminster, 28.7, (75), 22.2, (58)

Birmingham, 28.6, (327), 37.8, (432)

Reading, 28.4, (46), 23.5, (38)

Swindon, 27.9, (62), 44.1, (98)

Calderdale, 27.9, (59), 47.3, (100)

Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 33.2, (31)

Wolverhampton, 27.7, (73), 56.2, (148)

Coventry, 27.5, (102), 36.6, (136)

Arun, 27.4, (44), 19.3, (31)

St Helens, 27.1, (49), 21.0, (38)

Kensington and Chelsea, 26.9, (42), 33.9, (53)

Woking, 26.8, (27), 38.7, (39)

Aylesbury Vale, 26.6, (53), 18.6, (37)

Northumberland, 26.4, (85), 25.4, (82)

Bracknell Forest, 26.1, (32), 21.2, (26)

Tower Hamlets, 25.9, (84), 24.3, (79)

Dudley, 25.8, (83), 40.4, (130)

Chesterfield, 25.7, (27), 24.8, (26)

East Cambridgeshire, 25.6, (23), 32.3, (29)

Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 12.6, (7)

Central Bedfordshire, 24.6, (71), 23.6, (68)

Wandsworth, 24.3, (80), 24.3, (80)

Solihull, 24.0, (52), 31.0, (67)

Hackney and City of London, 23.7, (69), 16.2, (47)

Bedford, 23.7, (41), 20.8, (36)

Burnley, 23.6, (21), 43.9, (39)

Fylde, 23.5, (19), 13.6, (11)

Copeland, 23.5, (16), 14.7, (10)

Redcar and Cleveland, 23.3, (32), 24.1, (33)

Castle Point, 23.2, (21), 14.4, (13)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 23.1, (35), 26.4, (40)

Stratford-on-Avon, 23.1, (30), 30.7, (40)

Stevenage, 22.8, (20), 31.9, (28)

Merton, 22.8, (47), 21.8, (45)

Ashfield, 22.7, (29), 33.6, (43)

Broxbourne, 22.6, (22), 14.4, (14)

Derby, 22.5, (58), 26.4, (68)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 42.6, (17)

Bristol, 22.4, (104), 21.4, (99)

Southend-on-Sea, 22.4, (41), 35.5, (65)

Telford and Wrekin, 22.2, (40), 17.2, (31)

Lancaster, 21.9, (32), 20.5, (30)

Knowsley, 21.9, (33), 22.5, (34)

Rochford, 21.7, (19), 10.3, (9)

St Albans, 21.6, (32), 12.8, (19)

Vale of White Horse, 21.3, (29), 22.1, (30)

Thurrock, 21.2, (37), 15.5, (27)

County Durham, 21.1, (112), 34.7, (184)

Redditch, 21.1, (18), 48.1, (41)

West Lindsey, 20.9, (20), 56.4, (54)

Barrow-in-Furness, 20.9, (14), 28.3, (19)

Brentwood, 20.8, (16), 15.6, (12)

South Gloucestershire, 20.7, (59), 20.0, (57)

Havant, 20.6, (26), 15.1, (19)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 20.3, (20), 28.4, (28)

Gateshead, 20.3, (41), 35.6, (72)

West Lancashire, 20.1, (23), 21.9, (25)

Cheshire West and Chester, 20.1, (69), 18.7, (64)

South Northamptonshire, 20.1, (19), 26.5, (25)

Ribble Valley, 19.7, (12), 39.4, (24)

Richmond upon Thames, 19.7, (39), 26.3, (52)

South Derbyshire, 19.6, (21), 41.0, (44)

Sefton, 19.5, (54), 20.6, (57)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 18.4, (16)

Sedgemoor, 19.5, (24), 32.5, (40)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 19.4, (36), 18.4, (34)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 19.3, (25), 23.2, (30)

Broxtowe, 19.3, (22), 33.3, (38)

Harrogate, 19.3, (31), 11.2, (18)

Erewash, 19.1, (22), 26.9, (31)

Mendip, 19.0, (22), 6.9, (8)

South Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (30), 12.6, (20)

Crawley, 18.7, (21), 16.9, (19)

Richmondshire, 18.6, (10), 18.6, (10)

Halton, 18.5, (24), 23.2, (30)

Waltham Forest, 18.4, (51), 21.7, (60)

South Oxfordshire, 18.3, (26), 35.9, (51)

Islington, 18.1, (44), 17.3, (42)

Hertsmere, 18.1, (19), 17.2, (18)

South Somerset, 17.8, (30), 24.9, (42)

Gravesham, 17.8, (19), 14.0, (15)

East Lindsey, 17.6, (25), 36.0, (51)

Isle of Wight, 17.6, (25), 15.5, (22)

Wokingham, 17.5, (30), 16.9, (29)

Swale, 17.3, (26), 24.7, (37)

Cherwell, 17.3, (26), 14.0, (21)

Portsmouth, 17.2, (37), 15.4, (33)

Welwyn Hatfield, 17.1, (21), 26.8, (33)

Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 15.8, (13)

Runnymede, 16.8, (15), 16.8, (15)

Basildon, 16.6, (31), 10.1, (19)

Scarborough, 16.6, (18), 49.7, (54)

Breckland, 16.4, (23), 22.1, (31)

Basingstoke and Deane, 16.4, (29), 20.4, (36)

Mid Suffolk, 16.4, (17), 13.5, (14)

South Norfolk, 16.3, (23), 17.7, (25)

Camden, 16.3, (44), 13.3, (36)

Worthing, 16.3, (18), 16.3, (18)

Dacorum, 16.2, (25), 28.4, (44)

Bexley, 16.1, (40), 34.6, (86)

Croydon, 16.0, (62), 14.5, (56)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 33.1, (33)

Winchester, 16.0, (20), 10.4, (13)

Enfield, 15.9, (53), 17.4, (58)

Rushmoor, 15.9, (15), 16.9, (16)

Huntingdonshire, 15.7, (28), 22.5, (40)

Chiltern, 15.6, (15), 20.8, (20)

Guildford, 15.4, (23), 7.4, (11)

Rossendale, 15.4, (11), 37.8, (27)

Cheshire East, 15.4, (59), 22.4, (86)

Allerdale, 15.3, (15), 23.5, (23)

Dorset, 15.3, (58), 11.1, (42)

Liverpool, 15.3, (76), 19.9, (99)

North Hertfordshire, 15.0, (20), 16.5, (22)

Epsom and Ewell, 14.9, (12), 18.6, (15)

Wiltshire, 14.8, (74), 17.2, (86)

East Hertfordshire, 14.7, (22), 8.0, (12)

Torbay, 14.7, (20), 11.0, (15)

Havering, 14.6, (38), 20.8, (54)

West Berkshire, 14.5, (23), 17.0, (27)

Hart, 14.4, (14), 25.8, (25)

Medway, 14.4, (40), 15.1, (42)

South Staffordshire, 14.2, (16), 15.1, (17)

Brighton and Hove, 14.1, (41), 12.7, (37)

Thanet, 14.1, (20), 26.1, (37)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 17.1, (11)

North Somerset, 14.0, (30), 14.9, (32)

Worcester, 13.8, (14), 25.7, (26)

Wyre Forest, 13.8, (14), 38.5, (39)

Mole Valley, 13.8, (12), 12.6, (11)

North Kesteven, 13.7, (16), 25.7, (30)

Bolsover, 13.7, (11), 39.7, (32)

Tendring, 13.6, (20), 19.8, (29)

Greenwich, 13.5, (39), 20.5, (59)

Norwich, 13.5, (19), 11.4, (16)

Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 14.1, (17)

Mid Sussex, 13.2, (20), 7.3, (11)

Warwick, 13.2, (19), 23.7, (34)

Chichester, 13.2, (16), 19.0, (23)

Gloucester, 13.2, (17), 10.1, (13)

Stafford, 13.1, (18), 13.8, (19)

Blackpool, 12.9, (18), 20.1, (28)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 12.0, (14)

East Suffolk, 12.8, (32), 16.4, (41)

West Oxfordshire, 12.7, (14), 25.3, (28)

Sutton, 12.6, (26), 15.0, (31)

Lambeth, 12.6, (41), 14.4, (47)

Lichfield, 12.4, (13), 31.5, (33)

Somerset West and Taunton, 12.2, (19), 12.9, (20)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.1, (18), 14.1, (21)

Lewisham, 12.1, (37), 10.8, (33)

Cheltenham, 12.0, (14), 8.6, (10)

Eastleigh, 12.0, (16), 29.2, (39)

Herefordshire, 11.9, (23), 13.0, (25)

Bath and North East Somerset, 11.9, (23), 10.3, (20)

Harborough, 11.7, (11), 14.9, (14)

Wyre, 11.6, (13), 11.6, (13)

Wirral, 11.4, (37), 15.1, (49)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 11.4, (45), 15.4, (61)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 12.8, (25)

Surrey Heath, 11.2, (10), 14.6, (13)

New Forest, 11.1, (20), 13.9, (25)

Lincoln, 11.1, (11), 21.1, (21)

Carlisle, 11.0, (12), 11.0, (12)

York, 10.9, (23), 11.4, (24)

Wychavon, 10.8, (14), 31.7, (41)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 7.2, (4)

Exeter, 10.7, (14), 10.7, (14)

Chelmsford, 10.7, (19), 15.1, (27)

West Suffolk, 10.6, (19), 19.0, (34)

Gosport, 10.6, (9), 13.0, (11)

Braintree, 10.5, (16), 8.5, (13)

Maidstone, 10.5, (18), 9.3, (16)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 9.7, (13)

South Tyneside, 9.9, (15), 29.1, (44)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 16.9, (17)

Horsham, 9.7, (14), 10.4, (15)

Haringey, 9.7, (26), 19.0, (51)

Eastbourne, 9.6, (10), 28.0, (29)

Plymouth, 9.5, (25), 14.9, (39)

Tewkesbury, 9.5, (9), 11.6, (11)

Southwark, 9.4, (30), 10.4, (33)

Bromley, 9.3, (31), 13.5, (45)

Maldon, 9.2, (6), 12.3, (8)

Bromsgrove, 9.0, (9), 18.0, (18)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 6.4, (5)

Hambleton, 8.7, (8), 18.6, (17)

Babergh, 8.7, (8), 12.0, (11)

East Hampshire, 8.2, (10), 9.0, (11)

Tandridge, 7.9, (7), 7.9, (7)

Waverley, 7.9, (10), 7.1, (9)

Shropshire, 7.7, (25), 12.4, (40)

Ashford, 7.7, (10), 20.8, (27)

Tunbridge Wells, 7.6, (9), 15.2, (18)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.5, (43), 10.3, (59)

Elmbridge, 7.3, (10), 17.5, (24)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 12.1, (12)

Amber Valley, 7.0, (9), 17.9, (23)

Epping Forest, 6.8, (9), 10.6, (14)

Wealden, 6.8, (11), 14.9, (24)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 12.6, (13)

Dover, 6.8, (8), 8.5, (10)

Rushcliffe, 6.7, (8), 15.1, (18)

South Lakeland, 6.7, (7), 10.5, (11)

Torridge, 5.9, (4), 2.9, (2)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 6.9, (6)

South Hams, 5.7, (5), 9.2, (8)

Cotswold, 5.6, (5), 12.2, (11)

Uttlesford, 5.5, (5), 9.9, (9)

Tonbridge and Malling, 5.3, (7), 12.1, (16)

East Devon, 4.8, (7), 8.9, (13)

North Norfolk, 4.8, (5), 7.6, (8)

Broadland, 4.6, (6), 22.9, (30)

Derbyshire Dales, 4.1, (3), 11.1, (8)

Eden, 3.8, (2), 9.4, (5)

Folkestone and Hythe, 3.5, (4), 1.8, (2)

Stroud, 3.3, (4), 7.5, (9)

Hastings, 3.2, (3), 6.5, (6)

North Devon, 2.1, (2), 9.3, (9)

Rother, 1.0, (1), 5.2, (5)