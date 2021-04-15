Thursday, April 15th 2021 Show Links
Chemist shop stocked with 15,000 items made entirely from felt

by Press Association
April 15, 2021, 6:07 pm Updated: April 15, 2021, 8:46 pm
Gallery assistant Scarlett Taulbut behind the counter of artist Lucy Sparrow’s NHS themed felt chemist art installation (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A fully stocked pharmacy featuring more than 15,000 items made entirely from felt has opened in central London.

Artist Lucy Sparrow has created the Bourdon Street Chemist in Mayfair, where shelves are packed with felt products from painkillers and cold remedies to pregnancy tests.

There are Gillette razors, branded perfumes, Olbas oil products, Rimmel make-up from lipstick to blusher, Durex condoms, toothbrushes, cotton buds and plasters.

Customers can also buy felt Covid-19 tests, vaccines, face masks and hand sanitiser.

