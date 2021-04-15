Chemist shop stocked with 15,000 items made entirely from felt

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A fully stocked pharmacy featuring more than 15,000 items made entirely from felt has opened in central London.

Artist Lucy Sparrow has created the Bourdon Street Chemist in Mayfair, where shelves are packed with felt products from painkillers and cold remedies to pregnancy tests.

There are Gillette razors, branded perfumes, Olbas oil products, Rimmel make-up from lipstick to blusher, Durex condoms, toothbrushes, cotton buds and plasters.

Customers can also buy felt Covid-19 tests, vaccines, face masks and hand sanitiser.