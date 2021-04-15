Thursday, April 15th 2021 Show Links
Duke of Edinburgh began teaching Countess Mountbatten carriage driving in 1994

by Press Association
April 15, 2021, 8:10 pm
The Duke of Edinburgh with Penelope Knatchbull, the then Lady Brabourne, now the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, who is one of the 30 guests who will be in attendance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duke of Edinburgh began teaching carriage-driving to Countess Mountbatten of Burma almost 30 years ago.

The 67-year-old countess, Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, previously known as Lady Romsey and later Lady Brabourne, became one of Philip’s closest confidantes.

Philip first began teaching her the daredevil equestrian sport in 1994 and they remained firm friends for the rest of his life.

The Duke of Edinburgh goes carriage driving on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

They were often pictured together at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, sometimes riding mini motorcycles around the carriage driving course.

Countess Mountbatten, who will join mourners at Philip’s funeral, is the wife of Earl Mountbatten, Norton Knatchbull, the grandson of Philip’s beloved uncle the 1st Earl Mountbatten, who was murdered by the IRA in 1979.

She was a regular visitor at the duke’s Wood Farm cottage at Sandringham after his retirement.

The countess is understood to have formed a close friendship with the Queen and Philip after her daughter Leonora died aged five from cancer in 1991.

Such was her bond with the royal couple that palace staff were said to have nicknamed her “and also”, because she was automatically added to guest lists.

