Bail extended for woman arrested in Sarah Everard case

A woman who was arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s abduction and death has had her bail extended.

Ms Everard went missing on March 3 while walking home after visiting a friend in Clapham, south London.

The 33-year-old’s body was found hidden in an area of woodland near Ashford in Kent a week later, on March 10.

People view floral tributes to Sarah Everard at the bandstand on Clapham Common in south London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time as Couzens, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

She has now been further bailed to return on a date in early June, the force said.

A provisional date has been set for Couzens’ trial at the Old Bailey for October 25, with a plea hearing on July 9.