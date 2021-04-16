Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

No flights over Windsor during Philip’s funeral

by Press Association
April 16, 2021, 2:52 pm Updated: April 16, 2021, 2:54 pm
Windsor is just six miles from Heathrow airport (PA)
Windsor is just six miles from Heathrow airport (PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will not be disturbed by planes flying to or from Heathrow, the airport has announced.

Windsor is often subjected to the noise of overhead jets as it is just six miles from the west London airport.

But Heathrow said no arrivals or departures will fly over the area during the funeral.

The airport is also prohibiting planes from taking off or touching down for a six-minute period coinciding with the national one-minute silence at 3pm on Saturday to mark the start of the service.