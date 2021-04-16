Royal photos celebrate Queen and Philip’s ‘enduring marriage’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The royal family have shared touching pictures of the Duke of Edinburgh looking lovingly at his wife at different stages of their lives.

The romantic images, which include a picture of the Queen and Philip on their wedding day as well as one captured for their platinum anniversary, were posted on the royal family’s official Twitter account on the eve of the duke’s funeral.

Family pictures were also shared as part of the reflection on the couple’s “enduring marriage” and Philip’s role as a “devoted father”.

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in @wabbey on 20 Nov 1947. In 2017 The Queen and The Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LoFKfzNxCn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh was a loving husband and a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. The Queen and The Duke’s enduring marriage has seen them support each other through many years of Royal duties and raising a family together. pic.twitter.com/qEvDwNbBlm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The Queen and the royal family will honour the duke in a final farewell at his funeral in Windsor on Saturday afternoon.