Saturday, April 17th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Twitter confirms outage and says users will ‘be back on timeline soon’

by Press Association
April 17, 2021, 2:22 am
Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform (PA)
Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform (PA)

Twitter has confirmed some users may be experiencing an outage on its platform.

In a statement, Twitter Support said: “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

The outage follows a tumultuous start to the year in which the company permanently suspended then-US president Donald Trump’s account and expanded its use of warning labels to target misleading posts about coronavirus vaccines.

More from the Press and Journal