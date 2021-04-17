In Pictures: Windsor remembers Duke of Edinburgh on day of his funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Windsor was centre stage as the nation said goodbye to the Duke of Edinburgh on the day of his funeral.

St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle was decorated with Philip’s insignia reflecting his many roles in public life and his connections with many nations, and his coffin was brought there in a customised Land Rover he helped design.

The Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, wore a face mask as she led 30 mourners under limits required by current coronavirus laws.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried on the purpose-built Land Rover Defender followed by members of the royal family outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Justin Tallis/PA)

The Queen during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh in St George’s Chapel (Yui Mok/PA)

Pupils at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, observe the one-minute silence on the day of his funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin during his funeral service (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Land Rover Defender carrying the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh is followed by members of the royal family (Leon Neal/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall watching the procession at the Galilee Porch of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried into his funeral service (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard, on the Land Rover Defender outside St George’s Chapel (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Queen arrives ahead of the funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Prince of Wales walks behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, outside St George’s Chapel (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Princess Royal, Prince of Wales, Duke of York, Earl of Wessex, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin at Windsor Castle (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge, left, and the Duke of Sussex, right, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is carried to the purpose-built Land Rover Defender ahead of his funeral at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Fell ponies Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm and the Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Foot Guards Band are seen marching into position at Windsor Castle (Leon Neal/PA)

A guard stands in front of flowers laid out on the grass outside St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle (Hannah McKay/PA)

Members of the military arrive for the funeral (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A detachment of the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)