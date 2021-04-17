Man charged with trespassing at Buckingham Palace with knife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with trespassing at Buckingham Palace with a knife.

At shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, police arrested a 46-year-old man who was attempting to enter through a gate into a service yard at the rear of the royal residence in London.

Chorrie Thompson, 46, of Ashcombe Park, Neasden, north west London, was charged on Friday with trespass on a protected site and possession of a blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Metropolitan Police said.