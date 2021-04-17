In Pictures: Armed forces bid farewell to Duke of Edinburgh

The military have taken a pivotal role in the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, who had a distinguished career in the Royal Navy.
Members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the Army were in the grounds of Windsor Castle, taking part in the procession and carrying out other duties including the playing of The Last Post.
