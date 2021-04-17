William and Harry sit opposite each other for grandfather’s funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge sat opposite one another in St George’s Chapel, as the brothers bade farewell to their grandfather.

The men, who have had a difficult relationship in recent years, faced each other in the quire as part of just 30 family members for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

While William was joined in a bubble arrangement with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Harry sat alone.

(PA Graphics)

He flew back to the UK from the US following Philip’s death, without the Duchess of Sussex, and has been self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan, who is pregnant, did not travel after medical advice.

The funeral is the first time Harry has been seen publicly with the Windsors since the couple’s controversial interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey last month.

During the bombshell discussion, he and Meghan accused an unnamed royal of making racist remarks about their son Archie’s skin tone before he was born, and the institution of failing to support Meghan.

In the days after Philip’s death, senior figures such as former prime minister Sir John Major and Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, said they hoped the brothers’ shared grief would be an opportunity to ease tensions and reconcile.

The Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Duke of Sussex walking in the procession at Windsor Castle (Victoria Jones/PA)

The brothers had walked in the funeral procession through the grounds of Windsor Castle to the chapel, either side of their cousin Peter Phillips.

Harry was 10 seats away from his grandmother, who was also sitting alone at the front of the quire, nearest the altar.

Sitting apart from her children in St George’s Chapel, the Queen cut a solitary figure as she said goodbye to her beloved husband of 73 years.

Although surrounded by her closest family, she was seated in a socially-distanced way in adherence to the rules of the coronavirus pandemic.

Closest, two seats to her left, was the Duke of York – the Queen and Philip’s third child.

The Queen watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh into St George’s Chapel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Andrew, who was forced to resign from royal duties in 2019 over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has described Philip as being “the grandfather of the nation”.

Two seats down from Andrew was his sister the Princess Royal, alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

Directly opposite the Queen sat the Prince of Wales, alongside his wife the Duchess of Cornwall.

Two seats down from Charles and Camilla was the Wessex family.

The Countess of Wessex sat with her two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, and her husband, the Queen and Philip’s youngest son, the Earl of Wessex.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge outside the chapel (Victoria Jones/PA)

Two rows behind Charles was Andrew’s daughter Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Two seats to their right was Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Two seats further down was Zara Tindall and her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall.

Zara’s brother Peter Phillips was seated alone two seats further down, followed by the Earl of Snowdon, the eldest child of the Queen’s late sister Princess Margaret.

Next was Princess Margaret’s daughter and the Queen’s only niece, Lady Sarah Chatto, who was seated beside her husband Daniel Chatto, an artist and former actor.

Two seats down was Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden, the grandson of Philip’s second sister Theodora.

Two rows in front was Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, the grandson of the duke’s elder sister, Princess Margarita.

Opposite was Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse, head of the house of Hesse, into which Philip’s younger sisters Cecile and Sophie married.

Two rows behind Prince Donatus was Countess Mountbatten. Her husband, the Earl Mountbatten of Burma, is unwell and was unable to attend so the countess was present as his representative.

The countess, Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, was the duke’s carriage-driving partner and one of his closest friends.

Two seats up from her, towards the altar, was Princess Alexandra, the honourable Lady Ogilvy, a first cousin of the Queen.

Two other cousins were each seated two seats apart, the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester.