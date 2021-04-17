What medals did members of the royal family wear at Philip’s funeral?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the royal family did not wear military uniform at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Instead, they wore civilian clothing with medals attached.

Here is a list of the medals worn by members of the family.

– Prince of Wales

A garter star, an Order of Merit and full-sized medals worn left to right are – Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand), Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, Naval Long Service Good Conduct (LSGC) (3x additional service bars), Canadian Forces Decoration (three additional service bars), The New Zealand Commemorative Medal, and the New Zealand Armed Forces Award.

– Duke of Cambridge

A garter star and medals left to right are – a Golden Jubilee Medal and Diamond Jubilee Medal.

– The Duke of Sussex

A Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order neck order, star and medal, a Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond Jubilee medal, and Afghanistan Service medal.

– Princess Royal

A garter star, Queen’s Service Order (New Zealand), Coronation Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal, Golden Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, Long Service and Good Conduct Medal (Royal Navy), Canadian Forces Decoration, Order of St John Service Medal, New Zealand 1990.

– Duke of York

A garter star and medals left to right are – South Atlantic medal 1982 with rosette, Silver Jubilee medal, Golden Jubilee medal, Diamond Jubilee medal, Long Service and Good Conduct medal with 2 Bars (Royal Navy), Canadian Forces Decoration medal with 1 bar, New Zealand 1990 commemoration medal.

– Earl of Wessex

A garter star, Silver Jubilee Medal, Gold Jubilee Medal, Diamond Jubilee Medal, New Zealand Order, Canadian Forces Medal.