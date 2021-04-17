In Pictures: How the country came together to remember the Duke of Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s life and legacy has been honoured during his funeral service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The Queen arrives for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the poignant event attended by the Queen and the couple’s children and grandchildren, Prince Philip was said to have enriched the lives of all those he knew with his “kindness, humour and humanity”.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin arrives outside St George’s Chapel (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

The Dean of Windsor, in the Bidding, paid tribute to the duke, saying: “With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.”

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin on its way to the chapel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is taken into the chapel, followed by members of his family (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with his personal standard, earlier travelled on the Land Rover Defender he helped design (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Pupils at his former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, observe the one-minute silence on the day of his funeral (Jane Barlow/PA)

Personnel from the military conducting a gun salute in Gibraltar, to mark the national minute’s silence (Cpl Connor Payne RAF/MoD)

Pallbearers carry the coffin into the chapel (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales (Yui Mok/PA)

The Queen sat two seats away from the Duke of York during the funeral (Yui Mok/PA)

The Earl of Wessex, James Viscount Severn, the Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise Windsor during the funeral (Yui Mok/PA)

Members of the royal family were socially distanced inside the chapel (Yui Mok/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin is transported from the Quadrangle (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The Princess Royal ahead of the funeral (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke of York (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duke’s cap takes pride of place (Leon Neal/PA)

The Queen is accompanied by the Dean of Windsor into the quire of St George’s Chapel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Edinburgh’s driving carriage arrives in the Quadrangle (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

Members of the RAF and the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland line the route (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Foot Guards Band marches in the Engine Court ahead of the funeral (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

A police officer is seen giving a salute outside St George’s Chapel (Hannah McKay/PA)

Young sailors at the Duke of Edinburgh’s former school, Gordonstoun in Moray, laid a wreath in the harbour where he learned to sail (Jane Barlow/PA)

Pupils paused on board the school’s sailing vessel (Jane Barlow/PA)

Professor Chris Imafidon outside Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral (Ted Hennessey/PA)

People gather on the Long Walk as the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery make their way towards Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Artist Kaya Mar with a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh outside Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)