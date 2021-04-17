Queen wears brooch said to be among largest in her jewellery collection

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The brooch worn by the Queen to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral is thought to be one of the largest in her collection.

The Queen Mary’s Richmond Brooch was particularly striking against the monarch’s all-black funeral outfit.

The statement piece is the same one the Queen wore for the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen wore the same brooch to the Sussexes’ wedding in 2018 (Alastair Grant/PA)

The monarch was also pictured wearing the brooch at the Festival of Remembrance in 2014 and 2018.

The brooch was made by Hunt and Roskell and given to Queen Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond, according to The Court Jeweller blog.

The piece is made of diamonds set with two pearls – a large round centre pearl, and a detachable pear-shaped pearl drop, the site states.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore the Rifles Brooch, something she donned in July 2020 when Philip’s role as Colonel-in-Chief of the infantry regiment The Rifles was formally handed over to her.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Diana, Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a necklace and earrings borrowed from the Queen.

Diana, Princess of Wales was previously pictured wearing the same necklace during a banquet for the British royal family given by the then-Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace.