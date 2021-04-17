Royal family show glimpses of affection at Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Members of the royal family appeared dignified and reserved at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service, but showed glimpses of affection and emotion during the course of the day.

Dressed in morning suits and day dresses, but not uniform, Philip’s eldest children, the Prince of Wales and Princess Royal, looked straight ahead as they walked shoulder-to-shoulder behind Philip’s coffin.

They were followed by their brothers the Earl of Wessex and Duke of York, with equally sombre expressions.

At the Galilee Porch were other members of the royal family, wearing face masks, as they watched the coffin process through the grounds.

The Countess of Wessex had her arms around her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Lady Louise Windsor, the Countess of Wessex and James, Viscount Severn watching the procession (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sophie is being described as a great source of comfort to the Queen, who has been visiting the Queen at Windsor in the days following Philip’s death.

She was pictured in the service with her face mask pulled down around her chin and looked to be wiping her nose with a tissue.

Other members of the royal family standing at the Galilee Porch included the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their cousin Zara Tindall.

Standing in a row, they painted a solemn picture as they watched the coffin go by, some with their heads bowed.

The Countess of Wessex at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Yui Mok/PA)

Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi held hands as they made their way to the funeral on Saturday.

Those in the procession quickly put on their face masks as they entered St George’s Chapel, but the Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, was last to do so after he initially struggled to unfold his face covering.

Most of the family wore plain black masks, with the exception of the Queen and Charles, who wore black masks edged in white, and Camilla, whose mask was embroidered with a floral gold pattern.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Victoria Jones/PA)

After the service, Beatrice appeared to be holding a tissue in her left hand which she raised to her face as she left the chapel, with her husband’s arm around her waist for comfort.

Members of the royal family walked away from the chapel in small groups, chatting as they walked through the sunlit grounds.

The Earl of Wessex and his family walked together, closely followed by the Duke of Sussex who was chatting to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke of York stayed close to his daughter Beatrice and her husband, while Charles and Camilla walked behind them.