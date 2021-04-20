Tulips burst into colour in fields in East Anglia

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thousands of tulips have burst into colour in a kaleidoscope display near King’s Lynn in Norfolk.

Belmont Nurseries, the UK’s largest commercial grower of outdoor tulips, plans to offer socially distanced visits to its tulip fields at Hillington to raise funds for a local hospice charity.

Workers make their way along rows of tulips which have burst into colour in fields near King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)

The grower was forced to close to the public during the first lockdown in England last year and has worked hard to open following the easing of restrictions earlier this month.

Visitors will be asked to wear a face covering upon entry to the fields, with admission by advance ticket only, for sale online and priced at £3 per person for a 45-minute slot.

Marcia from Norwich walks amongst thousands of tulips (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Funds raised will help support The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House in Hillington.

Belmont Nurseries has teamed up with village pub, restaurant and hotel The Ffolkes, which is near to the fields, so guests can use its facilities during their visit.