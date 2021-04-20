Tom Cruise pictured on set in the North York Moors

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tom Cruise waved to members of the public as he filmed scenes at a heritage railway in North Yorkshire.

The Hollywood star, 58, was flanked by an entourage as he made his way across the set on Tuesday – wearing a face mask, navy blue roll-neck sweater, trousers and boots.

Hundreds of crew were seen setting up for filming in the village of Levisham on the North York Moors near Pickering, which appeared to involve the use of a modified train and tracks.

Tom Cruise walks to the set of his latest project (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cruise, whose screen credits include the Top Gun and Jack Reacher films, was seen clambering on top of a carriage while apparently filming a stunt.

In one image, he appeared to be joined by a female co-star wearing a grey suit.

Cruise had earlier arrived on a helicopter, and a logistics base has been set up some 20 minutes away from the film set.

Tom Cruise climbs a modified train carriage (Danny Lawson/PA)

The actor has been working on a new Mission: Impossible film, reprising the role of spy Ethan Hunt alongside Hayley Atwell.

Production of Mission: Impossible 7, from Paramount Pictures, has suffered a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Filming was scheduled to begin in Italy in February 2020 but production was halted as coronavirus cases rose in the country.

After a delay, filming restarted at locations including Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

The scene involved a modified carriage (Danny Lawson/PA)

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said in July that he had spoken to Cruise about how the production would be able to continue over the summer.

Earlier this month the film’s release was delayed from November until May 2022 as coronavirus continued to disrupt international schedules, with Mission: Impossible 8, also co-starring Atwell, slated for release in 2023.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “I’m delighted to hear that Tom Cruise is filming in Levisham.

“I am certain he will get a warm Yorkshire welcome and the film, when it is released, will show the rest of the world how privileged we are to live and work in such a beautiful area. I look forward to seeing it.”

Tom Cruise in the North York Moors (Danny Lawson/PA)

Matt O’Neill, North Yorkshire County Council’s assistant director for growth, said: “It’s not mission impossible to see why North Yorkshire has an enviable identity – one of the strongest of any English county.

“We are globally renowned for our market towns, stunning landscapes and coastline, our culture, hospitality and big welcome.

“It is a county like no other for its scale and variety and its international significance means it increasingly attracts cultural investment and film companies bringing A-list superstars like Tom Cruise to the county.”