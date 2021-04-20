Tributes paid to arson victim as man detained after mental health assessment

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a great-grandmother in an arson attack has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police investigating the death of Peggy Wright said the 46-year-old suspect had been ordered to be detained following an assessment by experts.

The family of the 83-year-old victim, who died in hospital after the attack at her home in Balsall Heath, Birmingham, described her in a statement as a much-loved member of the community.

Peggy Wright (West Midlands Police/PA)

The pensioner suffered serious injuries after jumping from a window to escape the fire in Lapworth Grove on Sunday morning.

In their tribute, her family said: “Peggy was a much-loved and respected member of her local community over a period of many years.

“A mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was devoted to her family but always had time to show compassion and understanding to others.

A police officer at the scene in Lapworth Grove (Matthew Cooper/PA)

“Her loss following the sudden and devastating events of the weekend has left her loved ones and many friends beyond grief, in a state of bewilderment and has created a void in her family that can never be filled.

“The family would like to express sincere thanks and appreciation for the many good wishes and messages of support, but would respectfully request some privacy at this sad and most difficult time.”

A 52-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with burns, is receiving treatment and is in a stable condition.