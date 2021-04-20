UK-ticket holder scoops £59m EuroMillions jackpot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A lucky UK ticket-holder has won Tuesday’s jackpot prize of £59 million in the EuroMillions draw.

The player correctly matched all five of the EuroMillions numbers alongside the two Lucky Star numbers.

The winning numbers were 5, 17, 28, 41 and 46 with the Lucky Star numbers 10 and 11.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What amazing news, one UK winner has scooped tonight’s fabulous £59 million EuroMillions jackpot.

“This is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner in April after a lucky ticket-holder scooped the gigantic £122 million jackpot on April 2.”

An anonymous EuroMillions ticket holder became the UK’s fifth biggest National Lottery winner after their £122 million prize was paid out earlier this month.

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

Colin Weir and wife Chris, from Largs in North Ayrshire, claimed the second highest prize – £161 million – in July 2011.

The couple set up the Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs before Mr Weir’s death in 2019 after a short illness.

Adrian and Gillian Bayford, from Suffolk, took home more than £148 million in August 2012 and the fourth highest UK winner – who took home £123 million – also remained anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won on EuroMillions was set in February this year when a Swiss player took home 210 million euro, the equivalent of almost £180 million.