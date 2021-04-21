What the papers say – April 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fading future of a controversial new European football competition after the so-called Big Six English football clubs withdrew from it is splashed across the front pages.

Metro and The Independent report Chelsea and Manchester City lead the way in abandoning the proposed league, which The Guardian notes the Prime Minister had threatened to legislate against to prevent.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 21 April 2021: Fans celebrate as Super League plan stands on brink of collapse pic.twitter.com/3vNluo7r30 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 20, 2021

The Daily Mail says the Big Six abandoning the new competition marks a “defeat of greed”, while The Sun calls it a “huge victory for football fans”.

The elite clubs have scored an “own goal” with the failed project, according to the i, as The Times attributes the swift shift by the Big Six to “fan fury”.

THE TIMES: Super League crumbles as clubs bow to fan fury #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WKLL4c7uuo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 20, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries a full-page photograph of Manchester United owners the Glazer brothers with the headline “EUR not singing any more”.

The Daily Star reports the Big Six’s owners managed to “do the IMPOSSIBLE and unite players, coaches, royalty, celebs, God’s best mate and, er, actually the whole bloody world, against their greed”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express cites Boris Johnson as revealing scientists are working on new anti-Covid drugs to be taken at home, with The Daily Telegraph reporting data showing just 32 people admitted to hospital with the illness in recent months had been vaccinated.

Tomorrow's front page: Covid pill to take at home is on the way #TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/HP82L25ZH9 pic.twitter.com/teQ98jbg9M — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 20, 2021

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Only 32 hospitalised with Covid after jab'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/E5JqVFnvjv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 20, 2021

And Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a new world order in a “veiled attack against US global leadership”, according to the Financial Times.