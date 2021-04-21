Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 17, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 18-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 102 (32%) have seen a rise in rates, 202 (64%) have seen a fall and 11 are unchanged.

Doncaster has the highest rate, with 229 new cases in the seven days to April 17 – the equivalent of 73.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 85.3 in the seven days to April 10.

Luton has the second highest rate, down from 94.8 to 72.8, with 155 new cases.

Leicester has the third highest, down from 76.8 to 66.6, with 236 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

South Lakeland (up from 4.8 to 28.5)

Daventry (24.4 to 45.4)

Nuneaton & Bedworth (26.9 to 42.3)

Eastleigh (12.7 to 26.2)

Cambridge (27.2 to 40.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 21 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 17; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 10.

Doncaster, 73.4, (229), 85.3, (266)

Luton, 72.8, (155), 94.8, (202)

Leicester, 66.6, (236), 76.8, (272)

Bradford, 61.1, (330), 93.2, (503)

Slough, 60.2, (90), 73.6, (110)

Hull, 60.1, (156), 62.4, (162)

Boston, 59.9, (42), 82.7, (58)

Kirklees, 57.8, (254), 78.2, (344)

Barnsley, 57.1, (141), 89.9, (222)

Fenland, 56.0, (57), 46.1, (47)

North Lincolnshire, 55.7, (96), 75.5, (130)

Rotherham, 54.3, (144), 75.7, (201)

Oldham, 53.1, (126), 60.3, (143)

Hartlepool, 52.3, (49), 49.1, (46)

Peterborough, 50.4, (102), 73.2, (148)

Bolton, 49.4, (142), 47.6, (137)

Wellingborough, 48.9, (39), 77.8, (62)

Sheffield, 48.0, (281), 66.2, (387)

Wakefield, 47.9, (167), 77.2, (269)

Corby, 47.1, (34), 88.6, (64)

Mansfield, 46.7, (51), 98.8, (108)

Selby, 46.3, (42), 41.9, (38)

Northampton, 45.9, (103), 45.4, (102)

Daventry, 45.4, (39), 24.4, (21)

Manchester, 45.2, (250), 54.4, (301)

Leeds, 44.0, (349), 61.3, (486)

South Holland, 43.1, (41), 70.5, (67)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 42.3, (55), 26.9, (35)

Bassetlaw, 41.7, (49), 33.2, (39)

Rochdale, 41.4, (92), 61.6, (137)

Cambridge, 40.1, (50), 27.2, (34)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 38.4, (131), 44.0, (150)

Hillingdon, 38.1, (117), 43.0, (132)

Rugby, 37.6, (41), 47.7, (52)

Watford, 36.2, (35), 25.9, (25)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 36.0, (109), 35.3, (107)

Stoke-on-Trent, 35.9, (92), 56.9, (146)

Sandwell, 35.6, (117), 45.1, (148)

Newham, 35.1, (124), 34.3, (121)

Charnwood, 35.0, (65), 39.3, (73)

Chorley, 33.8, (40), 36.4, (43)

Wigan, 33.8, (111), 46.9, (154)

Tameside, 33.6, (76), 37.5, (85)

Kettering, 33.4, (34), 51.1, (52)

Southampton, 33.3, (84), 52.3, (132)

Melton, 33.2, (17), 62.5, (32)

South Kesteven, 33.0, (47), 46.3, (66)

Hounslow, 32.4, (88), 42.4, (115)

Walsall, 32.2, (92), 42.0, (120)

Kensington and Chelsea, 32.0, (50), 28.8, (45)

Redbridge, 31.8, (97), 34.4, (105)

North East Derbyshire, 31.5, (32), 48.3, (49)

Preston, 31.4, (45), 46.1, (66)

Middlesbrough, 31.2, (44), 34.8, (49)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 30.9, (40), 19.3, (25)

Stevenage, 30.7, (27), 20.5, (18)

Burnley, 30.4, (27), 25.9, (23)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 30.2, (56), 19.4, (36)

Salford, 30.1, (78), 39.8, (103)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 27.1, (19)

Ealing, 29.8, (102), 31.3, (107)

Calderdale, 29.8, (63), 28.8, (61)

Harrow, 29.5, (74), 43.4, (109)

Brent, 29.4, (97), 28.2, (93)

Ipswich, 29.2, (40), 47.5, (65)

Nottingham, 28.8, (96), 33.6, (112)

Milton Keynes, 28.6, (77), 36.7, (99)

South Lakeland, 28.5, (30), 4.8, (5)

High Peak, 28.1, (26), 39.9, (37)

Craven, 28.0, (16), 36.8, (21)

North West Leicestershire, 28.0, (29), 27.0, (28)

Cherwell, 27.9, (42), 15.3, (23)

Bury, 27.8, (53), 31.4, (60)

North Warwickshire, 27.6, (18), 47.5, (31)

Barnet, 27.5, (109), 27.8, (110)

Wycombe, 27.5, (48), 34.4, (60)

Tamworth, 27.4, (21), 33.9, (26)

Darlington, 27.2, (29), 35.6, (38)

Woking, 26.8, (27), 26.8, (27)

Westminster, 26.8, (70), 28.7, (75)

Blackburn with Darwen, 26.7, (40), 70.1, (105)

Blaby, 26.6, (27), 42.4, (43)

Dudley, 26.4, (85), 28.0, (90)

Oxford, 26.2, (40), 36.1, (55)

Eastleigh, 26.2, (35), 12.7, (17)

Guildford, 26.2, (39), 14.1, (21)

Hyndburn, 25.9, (21), 48.1, (39)

Coventry, 25.8, (96), 28.0, (104)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 25.8, (39), 23.8, (36)

Trafford, 25.7, (61), 35.0, (83)

North East Lincolnshire, 25.7, (41), 45.7, (73)

Wolverhampton, 25.4, (67), 31.5, (83)

Tower Hamlets, 24.9, (81), 25.6, (83)

Chesterfield, 24.8, (26), 27.6, (29)

Three Rivers, 24.6, (23), 26.8, (25)

Harrogate, 24.2, (39), 18.0, (29)

Stockport, 24.2, (71), 38.5, (113)

Canterbury, 24.2, (40), 26.0, (43)

Swindon, 23.9, (53), 30.6, (68)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.6, (47), 26.1, (52)

Harborough, 23.5, (22), 11.7, (11)

Warrington, 23.3, (49), 36.2, (76)

South Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 18.0, (17)

Merton, 23.2, (48), 20.8, (43)

Crawley, 23.1, (26), 19.6, (22)

Wandsworth, 23.1, (76), 24.9, (82)

Worcester, 22.7, (23), 15.8, (16)

Birmingham, 22.6, (258), 31.3, (357)

Barking and Dagenham, 22.5, (48), 32.4, (69)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 22.3, (22), 19.3, (19)

Bristol, 22.0, (102), 20.5, (95)

West Lindsey, 22.0, (21), 24.0, (23)

Huntingdonshire, 21.9, (39), 16.9, (30)

Telford and Wrekin, 21.7, (39), 20.6, (37)

Vale of White Horse, 21.3, (29), 19.1, (26)

Stockton-on-Tees, 21.3, (42), 38.0, (75)

Bracknell Forest, 21.2, (26), 26.1, (32)

Scarborough, 21.1, (23), 21.1, (23)

Redcar and Cleveland, 21.1, (29), 19.0, (26)

Reading, 21.0, (34), 34.0, (55)

Richmond upon Thames, 20.7, (41), 21.7, (43)

Knowsley, 20.5, (31), 20.5, (31)

Richmondshire, 20.5, (11), 16.8, (9)

County Durham, 20.4, (108), 20.8, (110)

Mid Suffolk, 20.2, (21), 13.5, (14)

East Northamptonshire, 20.1, (19), 31.7, (30)

Ryedale, 19.9, (11), 25.3, (14)

South Ribble, 19.9, (22), 44.2, (49)

Welwyn Hatfield, 19.5, (24), 13.0, (16)

Oadby and Wigston, 19.3, (11), 52.6, (30)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 19.2, (29), 33.7, (51)

Great Yarmouth, 19.1, (19), 7.0, (7)

Hertsmere, 19.1, (20), 14.3, (15)

Test Valley, 19.0, (24), 34.1, (43)

Havant, 19.0, (24), 18.2, (23)

East Suffolk, 18.8, (47), 15.6, (39)

Central Bedfordshire, 18.7, (54), 23.9, (69)

Epsom and Ewell, 18.6, (15), 17.4, (14)

Sefton, 18.5, (51), 19.9, (55)

Waltham Forest, 18.4, (51), 19.5, (54)

East Lindsey, 18.3, (26), 19.1, (27)

Derby, 18.3, (47), 23.3, (60)

South Cambridgeshire, 18.2, (29), 16.3, (26)

North Somerset, 18.1, (39), 14.9, (32)

West Oxfordshire, 18.1, (20), 11.7, (13)

Liverpool, 18.1, (90), 16.1, (80)

East Hertfordshire, 18.0, (27), 12.0, (18)

Bedford, 17.9, (31), 26.0, (45)

Sedgemoor, 17.9, (22), 21.1, (26)

North Tyneside, 17.8, (37), 39.9, (83)

Tendring, 17.7, (26), 13.0, (19)

Northumberland, 17.7, (57), 26.4, (85)

East Staffordshire, 17.5, (21), 29.2, (35)

Hackney and City of London, 17.5, (51), 23.7, (69)

Kingston upon Thames, 17.5, (31), 30.4, (54)

South Tyneside, 17.2, (26), 10.6, (16)

Cheshire East, 17.2, (66), 14.3, (55)

Lincoln, 17.1, (17), 11.1, (11)

Enfield, 17.1, (57), 13.8, (46)

Lambeth, 16.9, (55), 12.6, (41)

Tunbridge Wells, 16.8, (20), 6.7, (8)

Arun, 16.8, (27), 26.1, (42)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 16.8, (19), 37.1, (42)

Rossendale, 16.8, (12), 21.0, (15)

New Forest, 16.7, (30), 10.0, (18)

Lancaster, 16.4, (24), 21.2, (31)

Barrow-in-Furness, 16.4, (11), 26.8, (18)

Gateshead, 16.3, (33), 19.8, (40)

Pendle, 16.3, (15), 29.3, (27)

Solihull, 16.2, (35), 26.3, (57)

Greenwich, 16.0, (46), 13.5, (39)

Mid Sussex, 15.9, (24), 10.6, (16)

Sunderland, 15.8, (44), 29.5, (82)

Blackpool, 15.8, (22), 14.3, (20)

Bexley, 15.7, (39), 16.5, (41)

Teignbridge, 15.7, (21), 8.2, (11)

Haringey, 15.6, (42), 10.8, (29)

Camden, 15.6, (42), 14.4, (39)

North Norfolk, 15.3, (16), 4.8, (5)

Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 18.7, (32)

York, 15.2, (32), 10.9, (23)

Chelmsford, 15.1, (27), 8.4, (15)

South Derbyshire, 14.9, (16), 19.6, (21)

Chichester, 14.9, (18), 12.4, (15)

Islington, 14.8, (36), 18.1, (44)

Wiltshire, 14.8, (74), 17.4, (87)

Southwark, 14.7, (47), 9.1, (29)

Horsham, 14.6, (21), 12.5, (18)

Sutton, 14.5, (30), 14.5, (30)

West Suffolk, 14.5, (26), 11.7, (21)

East Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (13), 23.4, (21)

Portsmouth, 14.4, (31), 16.3, (35)

South Gloucestershire, 14.4, (41), 23.9, (68)

Breckland, 14.3, (20), 13.6, (19)

Havering, 14.3, (37), 13.1, (34)

North Hertfordshire, 14.2, (19), 15.0, (20)

Dartford, 14.2, (16), 32.0, (36)

St Albans, 14.1, (21), 18.2, (27)

Babergh, 14.1, (13), 8.7, (8)

Sevenoaks, 14.1, (17), 14.1, (17)

Ashfield, 14.1, (18), 22.7, (29)

Halton, 13.9, (18), 17.0, (22)

Erewash, 13.9, (16), 17.3, (20)

Harlow, 13.8, (12), 20.7, (18)

Bolsover, 13.7, (11), 21.1, (17)

Winchester, 13.6, (17), 13.6, (17)

Gedling, 13.6, (16), 38.2, (45)

Hart, 13.4, (13), 12.4, (12)

Wyre, 13.4, (15), 11.6, (13)

Swale, 13.3, (20), 16.7, (25)

St. Helens, 13.3, (24), 27.7, (50)

Castle Point, 13.3, (12), 23.2, (21)

West Lancashire, 13.1, (15), 19.2, (22)

Ashford, 13.1, (17), 8.5, (11)

South Somerset, 13.1, (22), 17.2, (29)

Stratford-on-Avon, 13.1, (17), 23.1, (30)

Broadland, 13.0, (17), 3.8, (5)

Mendip, 13.0, (15), 16.4, (19)

Dacorum, 12.9, (20), 15.5, (24)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 12.9, (51), 12.1, (48)

Cheltenham, 12.9, (15), 13.8, (16)

Basildon, 12.8, (24), 15.5, (29)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.6, (23), 21.3, (39)

Eastbourne, 12.5, (13), 9.6, (10)

Rutland, 12.5, (5), 25.0, (10)

Stroud, 12.5, (15), 3.3, (4)

South Staffordshire, 12.5, (14), 14.2, (16)

Gloucester, 12.4, (16), 15.5, (20)

Fylde, 12.4, (10), 21.0, (17)

Broxbourne, 12.3, (12), 21.6, (21)

Colchester, 12.3, (24), 10.8, (21)

Runnymede, 12.3, (11), 15.7, (14)

Allerdale, 12.3, (12), 16.4, (16)

Maidstone, 12.2, (21), 9.9, (17)

Mid Devon, 12.1, (10), 21.9, (18)

Thanet, 12.0, (17), 14.8, (21)

South Oxfordshire, 12.0, (17), 22.5, (32)

Herefordshire, 11.9, (23), 13.0, (25)

Dorset, 11.9, (45), 15.3, (58)

Worthing, 11.8, (13), 15.4, (17)

Copeland, 11.7, (8), 26.4, (18)

Redditch, 11.7, (10), 25.8, (22)

Elmbridge, 11.7, (16), 8.8, (12)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 20.1, (19)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 11.5, (66), 6.8, (39)

Lichfield, 11.5, (12), 18.1, (19)

Lewisham, 11.4, (35), 13.4, (41)

Newark and Sherwood, 11.4, (14), 31.0, (38)

Reigate and Banstead, 11.4, (17), 12.8, (19)

Broxtowe, 11.4, (13), 14.9, (17)

Epping Forest, 11.4, (15), 9.1, (12)

Eden, 11.3, (6), 5.6, (3)

Shropshire, 11.1, (36), 9.3, (30)

Spelthorne, 11.0, (11), 20.0, (20)

Croydon, 10.9, (42), 17.6, (68)

Wyre Forest, 10.9, (11), 12.8, (13)

Medway, 10.8, (30), 15.8, (44)

Basingstoke and Deane, 10.8, (19), 18.1, (32)

Brighton and Hove, 10.7, (31), 15.1, (44)

Exeter, 10.7, (14), 9.9, (13)

Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 5.3, (7)

Brentwood, 10.4, (8), 23.4, (18)

Torridge, 10.3, (7), 2.9, (2)

Wirral, 10.2, (33), 10.2, (33)

Rushcliffe, 10.1, (12), 5.9, (7)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 9.9, (10)

Cheshire West and Chester, 9.9, (34), 21.0, (72)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 7.7, (7)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 8.2, (10)

Hastings, 9.7, (9), 4.3, (4)

Lewes, 9.7, (10), 6.8, (7)

Waverley, 9.5, (12), 9.5, (12)

North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 15.4, (18)

Adur, 9.3, (6), 17.1, (11)

South Norfolk, 9.2, (13), 16.3, (23)

Mole Valley, 9.2, (8), 12.6, (11)

Rochford, 9.2, (8), 19.5, (17)

West Berkshire, 8.8, (14), 15.1, (24)

Bath and North East Somerset, 8.8, (17), 14.0, (27)

Wychavon, 8.5, (11), 9.3, (12)

Gravesham, 8.4, (9), 15.9, (17)

Derbyshire Dales, 8.3, (6), 2.8, (2)

Gosport, 8.3, (7), 11.8, (10)

Ribble Valley, 8.2, (5), 23.0, (14)

Wealden, 8.1, (13), 7.4, (12)

Thurrock, 8.0, (14), 21.8, (38)

Stafford, 8.0, (11), 12.4, (17)

Bromsgrove, 8.0, (8), 9.0, (9)

Surrey Heath, 7.8, (7), 14.6, (13)

Isle of Wight, 7.8, (11), 17.6, (25)

Fareham, 7.7, (9), 13.8, (16)

Somerset West and Taunton, 7.7, (12), 12.2, (19)

Carlisle, 7.4, (8), 12.9, (14)

Plymouth, 7.2, (19), 9.5, (25)

Braintree, 7.2, (11), 10.5, (16)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 7.2, (4)

Norwich, 7.1, (10), 14.2, (20)

Warwick, 7.0, (10), 16.7, (24)

Bromley, 6.9, (23), 10.2, (34)

Torbay, 6.6, (9), 17.6, (24)

Maldon, 6.2, (4), 9.2, (6)

Tandridge, 5.7, (5), 5.7, (5)

Amber Valley, 5.5, (7), 8.6, (11)

Hambleton, 5.5, (5), 7.6, (7)

Folkestone and Hythe, 5.3, (6), 3.5, (4)

Tewkesbury, 5.3, (5), 10.5, (10)

North Devon, 5.1, (5), 1.0, (1)

Malvern Hills, 5.1, (4), 8.9, (7)

Dover, 5.1, (6), 7.6, (9)

Cotswold, 4.5, (4), 7.8, (7)

East Devon, 4.1, (6), 6.2, (9)

Forest of Dean, 3.5, (3), 5.8, (5)

Chiltern, 3.1, (3), 21.9, (21)

Rother, 3.1, (3), 1.0, (1)

South Hams, 2.3, (2), 9.2, (8)