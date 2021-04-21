Southampton FC stars to feature in live-streamed football lesson for schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Southampton FC stars James Ward-Prowse and Theo Walcott, and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, will feature in a live-streamed football lesson shown to hundreds of classrooms across the UK next week.

The event will take place to mark the launch of the Virgin Media Football Academy, a new physical education learning resource for teachers.

Working in collaboration with the National Schools Partnership (NSP), the telecommunications giant is releasing pre-prepared football-focused lesson plans and video tutorials to keep schoolchildren active.

The free-to-download lessons will centre around key football skills, as well as nutrition and mental wellbeing, put together by professional coaches and sport scientists working at Saints’ Academy at Staplewood.

A series of demonstration videos will also be fronted by Southampton FC Women’s coach Marieanne Spacey-Cale, among others.

Southampton captain Ward-Prowse said: “As a graduate of the Saints Academy, I know from first-hand experience the benefits of the incredible team at Staplewood.

“It’s brilliant that we’re able to open up the experience of the coaches and experts to help schools across the country and encourage kids to be active.”

The one-off live class, hosted by Rachel Stringer and Joel Beya, is due to take place on April 28.

Hasenhuttl said: “The Saints Academy has a long and proud history of producing some of the best footballing talent in the country and is something that we’re proud of as a club.

“Helping schools by contributing to the Virgin Media Football Academy is a great thing and we’re excited to see thousands of schoolchildren in our live lesson on the 28 April.”