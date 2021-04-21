Why do people fail driving tests?

The pass rate for driving tests in Britain is just 46%, according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.
Here are the 10 most common reasons why candidates fail:
1. Not making effective observations at junctions.
2. Not using mirrors correctly when changing lanes or direction.
3. Not showing control of the steering wheel.
4. Incorrect observations or positioning when turning right at junctions.
5. Failing to move off safely.
6. Not responding appropriately to signs or traffic lights.
7. Poor positioning on the road during normal driving.
8. Failing to respond to road markings and traffic signs.
9. Not having control of the vehicle when moving off.
10. Not keeping control of the vehicle during reverse parking.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe