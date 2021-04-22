What the papers say – April 22

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers feature a mix of stories including the latest on the pandemic and the Queen’s gratitude for the public’s support as she grieves for Prince Philip.

“Bravo!” says the Daily Express, as it hails the “zero” Covid-19 cases among spectators at a pilot scheme in Sheffield for the World Snooker Championship. The paper adds that the development paves the way to new freedoms.

An investigation by Metro has found more than £3.7 billion of taxpayers’ money “may have been corruptly given out by the Government to companies during the PPE crisis” earlier in the pandemic.

The UK’s “stonking jabs success” will ensure Britons are able to holiday in Europe this summer, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Brit holidays to Europe WILL return this summer as top tourist destinations to reopen after Covid vaccine success https://t.co/WDPcjjqzQm pic.twitter.com/IVQJUXcNJm — The Sun (@TheSun) April 21, 2021

The Daily Mail says charities have called for a review of the 30-person limit at funeral, with the headline: “Don’t ruin the final farewells for 80,000 families.”

The Times reports Boris Johnson has rejected the Cabinet secretary’s advice his phone number be changed over concerns the Prime Minister could be contacted by people “who could potentially influence policy decisions”.

The Daily Telegraph says MI5 is joining Instagram, with the Secret Service’s director general writing inside the paper that the move is designed to open up the organisation.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'MI5 joins social media in new era of openness'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Iu5ASqC1wZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 21, 2021

The mother of a girl killed by pollution tells The Independent more action including changing the law is necessary to prevent other children dying.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission is expected to issue a formal apology after its investigation discovered up to 350,000 black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for the British Empire have not been commemorated by name, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Thursday 22 April 2021: Neglect of Commonwealth victims of war fuelled by racism, says report pic.twitter.com/S8LpqgSGlh — The Guardian (@guardian) April 21, 2021

Murdered US black man George Floyd’s sister LaTonya Floyd says on the i after his killer, former police officer Derek Chauvin, was found guilty: “Now police know they can wear handcuffs … it’s a wake-up call for the uniforms around the world.”

The Daily Mirror reports the Queen has said following her 95th birthday she was “deeply touched” by the public’s tributes to her late husband Philip.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – QUEEN: I AM DEEPLY TOUCHED – Personal message of thanks on her 95th birthday#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/SqgL4HnMW5 pic.twitter.com/Wfl6J3JJ9F — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 21, 2021

Italian President Mario Draghi will announce a 221 billion Euro (£191 billion) recovery package next week to reshape his country’s economy, the Financial Times reveals.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 22 April https://t.co/NOjbMFXesp pic.twitter.com/oxWVVMc6T8 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 21, 2021

And the Daily Star covers one of the “big debates of our age” as it questions if it is good or bad that there is a Marmite shortage across the UK.