Child rescue alert issued after 14-year-old girl goes missing from County Louth

A child rescue alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who went missing three days ago from County Louth.

The Garda said in a statement the alert was triggered due to concerns there is an “immediate and serious risk to the health or welfare” of Svetlana Murphy.

The teenager left her home on Coast Road, Blackrock, County Louth, about 4pm on Monday in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius, the statement added.

The pair, who are travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car with registration number 132-D-13518, were seen in Newry, Co Down, about 7pm that evening.

A Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) remains in place. An Garda Síochána are continuing to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Svetlana Murphy. More information available here https://t.co/s7PtHGl0xb https://t.co/FV89aqDz49 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 22, 2021

Garda believe the vehicle was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday.

Svetlana is described as 5 foot 1 inch in height with a slim build, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time she went missing, she was wearing navy tracksuit bottoms with a red and white stripe on the leg, a black zipped top and black runners.

Mr Maculevicius is described as being 6 foot in height with a slim build, and has dark brown hair and is clean shaven.

He was wearing dark grey Snickers work trousers and a black Snickers top. He may also have been wearing a khaki green hoody, and either black boots or Adidas runners.

Garda have urged those who see the pair not to approach them and instead immediately dial 999 or 112 or the nearest Garda Station providing as much information as possible.