Two-thirds of over-70s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Around two-thirds of people in England aged 70 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 67.1% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of April 18.

For people aged 80 and over the figure is 83.3%, while for 75 to 79-year-olds the estimate is 78.3%.

Some 42.7% of 70 to 74-year-olds are also likely to have had both doses.

(PA graphic)

People aged 70 and over were in the top four groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December.

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning people in these age groups yet to have a follow-up jab should receive it within the next few weeks.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

(PA Graphics)

They suggest 17.3% of 65 to 69-year-olds have had both doses, along with 14.0% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 13.4% of 55 to 59-year-olds, 11.8% of 50 to 54-year-olds and 10.2% of 45 to 49-year-olds.

Some 6.6% – or one in 15 – of people aged 16 to 44 are also likely to have received both jabs.

Meanwhile, an estimated 89.7% of people aged 45 and over in England have now received their first dose of vaccine, including 59.3% of 45 to 49-year-olds.

Regional estimates range from 81.5% for London to 92.0% for south-west England.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at local authority level, the highest estimated take-up of first doses for people 45 and over is in Warwick (96.8%), Stratford-on-Avon (96.1%) and Stroud (95.7%).

The lowest take-up is in the London boroughs of Westminster (63.4%), City of London (66.3%) and Camden (67.8%).