Quicker vaccination in prisons needed to lift severe restrictions – scientists

Severe coronavirus restrictions may have to be in place for “many more months” in prisons unless there is faster “universal vaccination” of staff and inmates, according to the Government’s scientific advisers.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said measures behind bars to keep the infections under control and outbreaks to a minimum – such as keeping prisoners locked in cells for up to 23 hours a day, a ban on visits and cuts in training and exercise – have a “highly negative effect” on rehabilitation and mental health.

In the March paper on Covid-19 transmission in prison, commissioned by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to help inform long-term policy, scientists from Sage’s Environmental and Modelling group (EMG) transmission group said: “Prisons will remain at high risk of outbreaks even when disease levels in the community are low because importation of a single case can lead to a large outbreak.

“Without high levels of immunity or continued intensive control measures, prisons could in future become amplifiers or reservoirs of infection, including variants of concern.

“The flow of prisoners into prison is set to increase markedly as courts reopen and a large backlog of cases are addressed.

“This will lead to increased occupancy levels and difficulty in maintaining current control measures.”

The current “severe restrictions employed have a highly negative effect on mental health of prisoners and their families and rehabilitation”, the paper warned, adding: “In the absence of universal vaccination of staff and prisoners it is likely that these measures will need to be continued for many more months.

“Modelling suggests that universal vaccination of prisoners would have a similar impact to the current highly intensive control measures and that vaccination of staff would also decrease infection levels in residents.

“This suggests that severe restrictions could be lifted much faster if vaccine is rolled out faster than currently planned under the current prioritisation criteria.”

Prisons were described by scientists as “crowded, communal settings” which were “highly prone to outbreaks of Covid-19 and consequent raised risk of hospitalisations and deaths”.

Incidence of the disease, the number and size of outbreaks, hospital admissions and mortality rates have “increased markedly” during the second wave compared to the first, “as also observed in the community”, the paper said.

This is despite prison staff now having routine testing, as well as mass testing during outbreaks, prisoners being tested when they arrived and checks carried out on wastewater.

The paper said: “Regular testing of staff helps to minimise risk but is limited by incomplete uptake.”

It also noted that prisoners often come from, and are released to, “poorer communities with higher levels of Covid-19”.