Firefighters battle blaze on engineering train

Firefighters battled in “difficult conditions” to put out a blazing engineering train which caused a railway line to be closed.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service was called to the incident near Dunton Green at 5.16am on Friday, with six fire engines being scrambled to tackle the flames on the train, which is used to level tracks as they are being laid.

The fire blocked both lines between Sevenoaks and Orpington but no injuries were reported.

Looks like the crew are all out. This is a drivers worse nightmare. There going to hours of delays through #DuntonGreen while @kentfirerescue help @NetworkRailSE get the railway back up and running for @Se_Railway pic.twitter.com/bQXe0qpR1s — PatrickF1 (@HammertimeLH44) April 23, 2021

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are investigating the cause of an engineering train fire near Dunton Green which blocked both lines between Sevenoaks and Orpington early this morning.

“Fortunately no-one was injured and we are investigating the cause of the fire on the tamping train, a machine which restores the level of the track, which has been moved to a nearby sidings.

“Both lines were reopened just after 1pm and services are running normally.”

We are working with the emergency services after an engineering train caught fire near Dunton Green, blocking both lines between Sevenoaks & Orpington. Fortunately no one was injured & we’re now working out how to move the train so we can get @Se_Railway passengers moving again pic.twitter.com/ZI67yYfqDG — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) April 23, 2021

Kent Fire & Rescue Service said in a statement: “At its height, six fire engines were at the scene, alongside other agencies and emergency services.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus worked in difficult conditions to contain and control the fire with a special foam designed to smother the flames.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire has not been established.”