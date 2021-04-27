Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 149 (47%) have seen a rise in rates, 150 (48%) have seen a fall and 16 are unchanged.

Selby, in North Yorkshire, has the highest rate, with 101 new cases in the seven days to April 22 – the equivalent of 111.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 48.6 in the seven days to April 15, the largest increase in the country.

Kirklees, in West Yorkshire, has the second highest rate, up from 61.8 to 68.9, with 303 new cases.

Doncaster has the third highest, down from 80.2 to 67.0, with 209 new cases.

Other than Selby, the five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Waverley (up from 7.9 to 26.9)

Craven (28.0 to 45.5)

Chiltern (9.4 to 24.0)

Three Rivers (19.3 to 33.2)

Newark and Sherwood (13.1 to 27.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 15.

Selby, 111.5, (101), 48.6, (44)

Kirklees, 68.9, (303), 61.8, (272)

Doncaster, 67.0, (209), 80.2, (250)

Barnsley, 61.2, (151), 66.0, (163)

North Lincolnshire, 60.9, (105), 62.1, (107)

Slough, 58.8, (88), 64.2, (96)

Cambridge, 58.5, (73), 44.9, (56)

Leicester, 58.4, (207), 75.1, (266)

Luton, 57.7, (123), 92.9, (198)

Rotherham, 55.0, (146), 64.1, (170)

Bradford, 54.5, (294), 74.5, (402)

Wakefield, 53.7, (187), 55.7, (194)

Boston, 49.9, (35), 69.8, (49)

Northampton, 49.9, (112), 37.4, (84)

Manchester, 48.8, (270), 50.1, (277)

Sheffield, 47.5, (278), 51.5, (301)

Corby, 47.1, (34), 54.0, (39)

Peterborough, 47.0, (95), 53.9, (109)

Leeds, 46.4, (368), 47.5, (377)

Fenland, 46.1, (47), 53.0, (54)

Bassetlaw, 46.0, (54), 39.2, (46)

Craven, 45.5, (26), 28.0, (16)

Bolton, 43.5, (125), 47.6, (137)

Hartlepool, 42.7, (40), 38.4, (36)

Rugby, 42.2, (46), 35.8, (39)

Mansfield, 42.1, (46), 57.6, (63)

Stoke-on-Trent, 41.3, (106), 43.3, (111)

Kettering, 41.3, (42), 45.2, (46)

Hounslow, 40.1, (109), 34.3, (93)

Sandwell, 39.9, (131), 35.3, (116)

Hillingdon, 39.1, (120), 40.1, (123)

Brent, 38.5, (127), 27.6, (91)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 34.6, (90), 66.2, (172)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 34.6, (118), 44.8, (153)

Wycombe, 34.4, (60), 26.9, (47)

Ealing, 33.9, (116), 29.8, (102)

Rochdale, 33.7, (75), 46.3, (103)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 33.5, (62), 25.9, (48)

Trafford, 33.3, (79), 30.8, (73)

Salford, 33.2, (86), 30.9, (80)

Three Rivers, 33.2, (31), 19.3, (18)

Oldham, 32.9, (78), 63.3, (150)

Swindon, 32.4, (72), 20.7, (46)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 32.4, (98), 40.0, (121)

Chorley, 32.1, (38), 36.4, (43)

Hyndburn, 32.1, (26), 32.1, (26)

Harrow, 31.9, (80), 37.8, (95)

Blackburn with Darwen, 31.4, (47), 40.7, (61)

Tameside, 31.3, (71), 34.0, (77)

Southampton, 31.3, (79), 41.2, (104)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 31.0, (47), 25.1, (38)

Harborough, 30.9, (29), 20.3, (19)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 30.8, (40), 47.0, (61)

Preston, 30.7, (44), 32.8, (47)

Middlesbrough, 30.5, (43), 30.5, (43)

Burnley, 30.4, (27), 31.5, (28)

Westminster, 30.2, (79), 32.5, (85)

Tower Hamlets, 30.2, (98), 27.4, (89)

Kensington and Chelsea, 30.1, (47), 33.3, (52)

Wandsworth, 30.0, (99), 27.9, (92)

Ipswich, 29.9, (41), 40.2, (55)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 29.7, (45), 17.8, (27)

Barking and Dagenham, 29.6, (63), 27.2, (58)

South Holland, 29.5, (28), 48.4, (46)

Stockport, 29.3, (86), 26.9, (79)

Newham, 29.2, (103), 37.1, (131)

Wellingborough, 28.9, (23), 62.7, (50)

Telford and Wrekin, 28.4, (51), 18.9, (34)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 28.3, (32), 23.0, (26)

Guildford, 28.2, (42), 25.5, (38)

Redbridge, 28.2, (86), 37.0, (113)

Reading, 27.8, (45), 25.3, (41)

Dacorum, 27.8, (43), 17.4, (27)

Bury, 27.8, (53), 27.2, (52)

Blaby, 27.6, (28), 32.5, (33)

Birmingham, 27.3, (312), 27.0, (308)

Bolsover, 27.3, (22), 14.9, (12)

West Lindsey, 27.2, (26), 16.7, (16)

Darlington, 27.2, (29), 30.9, (33)

South Bucks, 27.1, (19), 40.0, (28)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 27.0, (35), 25.5, (33)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.0, (33), 13.1, (16)

Waverley, 26.9, (34), 7.9, (10)

Sedgemoor, 26.8, (33), 14.6, (18)

Scarborough, 26.7, (29), 23.0, (25)

Walsall, 26.3, (75), 36.1, (103)

Oxford, 26.2, (40), 27.5, (42)

Merton, 26.1, (54), 25.7, (53)

Tendring, 25.9, (38), 13.6, (20)

Stockton-on-Tees, 25.8, (51), 26.3, (52)

Woking, 25.8, (26), 26.8, (27)

Derby, 25.7, (66), 20.2, (52)

Nottingham, 25.2, (84), 31.5, (105)

Great Yarmouth, 25.2, (25), 16.1, (16)

Rutland, 25.0, (10), 20.0, (8)

Coventry, 25.0, (93), 27.5, (102)

Vale of White Horse, 25.0, (34), 19.9, (27)

Pendle, 25.0, (23), 20.6, (19)

Watford, 24.9, (24), 33.1, (32)

North East Derbyshire, 24.6, (25), 39.4, (40)

Calderdale, 24.6, (52), 32.6, (69)

Cherwell, 24.6, (37), 28.6, (43)

Chiltern, 24.0, (23), 9.4, (9)

South Cambridgeshire, 23.9, (38), 18.9, (30)

Warrington, 23.8, (50), 26.2, (55)

Wyre Forest, 23.7, (24), 11.8, (12)

Tamworth, 23.5, (18), 26.1, (20)

Wigan, 23.4, (77), 38.0, (125)

County Durham, 23.4, (124), 18.5, (98)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 23.4, (23), 24.4, (24)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.1, (46), 30.6, (61)

West Suffolk, 22.9, (41), 11.2, (20)

Bristol, City of, 22.9, (106), 24.2, (112)

York, 22.8, (48), 11.4, (24)

Camden, 22.6, (61), 16.7, (45)

Thanet, 22.5, (32), 12.0, (17)

Barnet, 22.5, (89), 33.3, (132)

Gravesham, 22.4, (24), 13.1, (14)

Epsom and Ewell, 22.3, (18), 17.4, (14)

North Kesteven, 22.2, (26), 10.3, (12)

Hackney and City of London, 22.0, (64), 19.3, (56)

Kingston upon Thames, 22.0, (39), 24.8, (44)

North East Lincolnshire, 21.9, (35), 35.7, (57)

Hart, 21.6, (21), 14.4, (14)

Charnwood, 21.5, (40), 38.7, (72)

Test Valley, 21.4, (27), 20.6, (26)

Wolverhampton, 21.3, (56), 30.4, (80)

Solihull, 21.3, (46), 20.3, (44)

East Suffolk, 21.2, (53), 18.4, (46)

Wokingham, 21.0, (36), 21.0, (36)

Daventry, 20.9, (18), 40.7, (35)

North Somerset, 20.9, (45), 17.2, (37)

Worcester, 20.7, (21), 21.7, (22)

High Peak, 20.5, (19), 30.2, (28)

Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 33.0, (29)

Elmbridge, 20.5, (28), 9.5, (13)

Stafford, 20.4, (28), 10.2, (14)

Adur, 20.2, (13), 9.3, (6)

Mid Suffolk, 20.2, (21), 19.3, (20)

Dudley, 20.2, (65), 26.1, (84)

Lincoln, 20.1, (20), 16.1, (16)

Gloucester, 20.1, (26), 15.5, (20)

Runnymede, 20.1, (18), 8.9, (8)

Redditch, 19.9, (17), 16.4, (14)

Waltham Forest, 19.9, (55), 18.8, (52)

Sunderland, 19.8, (55), 15.5, (43)

Southwark, 19.8, (63), 13.8, (44)

East Lindsey, 19.8, (28), 15.5, (22)

North Tyneside, 19.7, (41), 21.2, (44)

Lambeth, 19.6, (64), 18.4, (60)

Bedford, 19.6, (34), 23.7, (41)

Rossendale, 19.6, (14), 21.0, (15)

Sefton, 19.5, (54), 17.4, (48)

Eastleigh, 19.5, (26), 17.2, (23)

Sutton, 19.4, (40), 15.5, (32)

Tunbridge Wells, 19.4, (23), 14.3, (17)

South Gloucestershire, 19.3, (55), 17.5, (50)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 23.4, (28)

Mendip, 19.0, (22), 15.6, (18)

South Kesteven, 19.0, (27), 37.2, (53)

Enfield, 18.9, (63), 18.0, (60)

Horsham, 18.8, (27), 10.4, (15)

Basingstoke and Deane, 18.7, (33), 11.3, (20)

Richmond upon Thames, 18.7, (37), 20.7, (41)

Milton Keynes, 18.6, (50), 32.3, (87)

Lancaster, 18.5, (27), 18.5, (27)

North Warwickshire, 18.4, (12), 38.3, (25)

West Lancashire, 18.4, (21), 13.1, (15)

Mole Valley, 18.3, (16), 10.3, (9)

North West Leicestershire, 18.3, (19), 29.9, (31)

Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 19.4, (16)

Brentwood, 18.2, (14), 20.8, (16)

Canterbury, 18.1, (30), 35.1, (58)

Bexley, 18.1, (45), 17.7, (44)

Greenwich, 18.1, (52), 16.3, (47)

East Northamptonshire, 18.0, (17), 28.6, (27)

Huntingdonshire, 18.0, (32), 23.0, (41)

Derbyshire Dales, 18.0, (13), 6.9, (5)

South Tyneside, 17.9, (27), 16.6, (25)

Mid Sussex, 17.9, (27), 13.9, (21)

Gateshead, 17.8, (36), 16.8, (34)

Havering, 17.7, (46), 15.0, (39)

Croydon, 17.6, (68), 14.2, (55)

Melton, 17.6, (9), 54.7, (28)

North Devon, 17.5, (17), 4.1, (4)

Herefordshire, County of, 17.1, (33), 14.5, (28)

Eden, 16.9, (9), 5.6, (3)

South Derbyshire, 16.8, (18), 17.7, (19)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 16.8, (9)

Shropshire, 16.7, (54), 10.2, (33)

Cotswold, 16.7, (15), 7.8, (7)

Lewisham, 16.7, (51), 10.8, (33)

Cheshire East, 16.7, (64), 17.7, (68)

Tonbridge and Malling, 16.6, (22), 9.8, (13)

Havant, 16.6, (21), 21.4, (27)

Thurrock, 16.6, (29), 11.5, (20)

Gosport, 16.5, (14), 10.6, (9)

Northumberland, 16.4, (53), 21.1, (68)

East Hampshire, 16.4, (20), 9.0, (11)

Bracknell Forest, 16.3, (20), 25.3, (31)

Lichfield, 16.2, (17), 12.4, (13)

South Lakeland, 16.2, (17), 23.8, (25)

Ashford, 16.1, (21), 11.5, (15)

Copeland, 16.1, (11), 16.1, (11)

Redcar and Cleveland, 16.0, (22), 25.5, (35)

Dartford, 16.0, (18), 21.3, (24)

Epping Forest, 15.9, (21), 9.9, (13)

Rushmoor, 15.9, (15), 12.7, (12)

Oadby and Wigston, 15.8, (9), 36.8, (21)

North Hertfordshire, 15.7, (21), 15.0, (20)

Lewes, 15.5, (16), 8.7, (9)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 15.4, (61), 14.2, (56)

East Hertfordshire, 15.4, (23), 14.7, (22)

South Ribble, 15.3, (17), 31.6, (35)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 9.9, (13)

Gedling, 15.3, (18), 20.4, (24)

Chesterfield, 15.3, (16), 28.6, (30)

Malvern Hills, 15.2, (12), 8.9, (7)

Central Bedfordshire, 15.2, (44), 20.8, (60)

Brighton and Hove, 15.1, (44), 13.1, (38)

Spelthorne, 15.0, (15), 18.0, (18)

Breckland, 15.0, (21), 16.4, (23)

New Forest, 15.0, (27), 16.1, (29)

Harlow, 14.9, (13), 13.8, (12)

Portsmouth, 14.9, (32), 17.7, (38)

Cannock Chase, 14.9, (15), 6.9, (7)

Cheshire West and Chester, 14.9, (51), 16.6, (57)

Ashfield, 14.9, (19), 18.8, (24)

Tandridge, 14.8, (13), 5.7, (5)

Erewash, 14.7, (17), 17.3, (20)

Medway, 14.7, (41), 15.4, (43)

Welwyn Hatfield, 14.6, (18), 25.2, (31)

Warwick, 14.6, (21), 9.7, (14)

Wiltshire, 14.6, (73), 14.4, (72)

West Berkshire, 14.5, (23), 11.4, (18)

Wirral, 14.5, (47), 11.4, (37)

East Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (13), 18.9, (17)

West Oxfordshire, 14.5, (16), 15.4, (17)

St Helens, 14.4, (26), 14.4, (26)

Hertsmere, 14.3, (15), 20.0, (21)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 24.0, (27)

Haringey, 14.1, (38), 17.9, (48)

South Oxfordshire, 14.1, (20), 16.9, (24)

Surrey Heath, 13.4, (12), 10.1, (9)

Isle of Wight, 13.4, (19), 6.3, (9)

South Staffordshire, 13.3, (15), 10.7, (12)

Knowsley, 13.3, (20), 24.5, (37)

Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 16.6, (20)

Broxtowe, 13.2, (15), 13.2, (15)

South Somerset, 13.1, (22), 12.5, (21)

Arun, 13.1, (21), 16.8, (27)

Bromsgrove, 13.0, (13), 8.0, (8)

Plymouth, 13.0, (34), 6.9, (18)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 7.7, (9)

Chelmsford, 12.9, (23), 15.1, (27)

Maidstone, 12.8, (22), 11.6, (20)

Swale, 12.7, (19), 16.0, (24)

Rushcliffe, 12.6, (15), 9.2, (11)

Stroud, 12.5, (15), 10.0, (12)

Chichester, 12.4, (15), 14.0, (17)

Halton, 12.4, (16), 13.9, (18)

Castle Point, 12.2, (11), 17.7, (16)

St Albans, 12.1, (18), 18.9, (28)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.1, (18), 10.1, (15)

Norwich, 12.1, (17), 7.1, (10)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.0, (22), 18.0, (33)

Babergh, 12.0, (11), 12.0, (11)

Teignbridge, 11.9, (16), 12.7, (17)

Harrogate, 11.8, (19), 25.5, (41)

Colchester, 11.8, (23), 14.4, (28)

Braintree, 11.8, (18), 7.9, (12)

Somerset West and Taunton, 11.6, (18), 9.0, (14)

Tewkesbury, 11.6, (11), 4.2, (4)

Blackpool, 11.5, (16), 15.1, (21)

Rochford, 11.4, (10), 12.6, (11)

Dorset, 11.4, (43), 11.6, (44)

Basildon, 11.2, (21), 15.5, (29)

Wealden, 11.1, (18), 10.5, (17)

Liverpool, 11.0, (55), 17.3, (86)

Uttlesford, 11.0, (10), 11.0, (10)

Amber Valley, 10.9, (14), 7.8, (10)

Worthing, 10.9, (12), 13.6, (15)

Ryedale, 10.8, (6), 28.9, (16)

Stratford-on-Avon, 10.8, (14), 10.8, (14)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 9.0, (5)

Exeter, 10.7, (14), 14.5, (19)

South Northamptonshire, 10.6, (10), 27.5, (26)

Bromley, 10.5, (35), 7.5, (25)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 10.5, (60), 10.8, (62)

North Norfolk, 10.5, (11), 15.3, (16)

South Hams, 10.3, (9), 4.6, (4)

Cheltenham, 10.3, (12), 14.6, (17)

East Devon, 10.3, (15), 4.1, (6)

Dover, 10.2, (12), 6.8, (8)

Wychavon, 10.0, (13), 7.7, (10)

South Norfolk, 9.9, (14), 13.5, (19)

Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 13.1, (8)

Bath and North East Somerset, 9.8, (19), 9.8, (19)

Eastbourne, 9.6, (10), 9.6, (10)

Winchester, 9.6, (12), 15.2, (19)

Islington, 9.5, (23), 18.6, (45)

Forest of Dean, 9.2, (8), 4.6, (4)

Allerdale, 9.2, (9), 17.4, (17)

Wyre, 8.9, (10), 17.0, (19)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 8.8, (6)

Hambleton, 8.7, (8), 7.6, (7)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 2.1, (2)

Barrow-in-Furness, 7.5, (5), 19.4, (13)

Torbay, 7.3, (10), 7.3, (10)

Hastings, 6.5, (6), 8.6, (8)

Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 6.2, (7)

Fylde, 6.2, (5), 21.0, (17)

Broxbourne, 4.1, (4), 16.4, (16)

Carlisle, 3.7, (4), 9.2, (10)

Maldon, 0.0, (0), 7.7, (5)