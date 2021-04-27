Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 23, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 24-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 163 (52%) have seen a rise in rates, 143 (45%) have seen a fall and nine are unchanged.

Selby continues to have the highest rate, with 100 new cases in the seven days to April 23 – the equivalent of 110.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 51.9 in the seven days to April 16.

Kirklees has the second highest rate, up from 61.8 to 70.5, with 310 new cases.

Doncaster has the third highest, down from 78.2 to 66.4, with 207 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Selby (up from 51.9 to 110.4)

Cambridge (40.1 to 64.1)

Chiltern (5.2 to 25.0)

Gravesham (10.3 to 28.1)

Rugby (31.2 to 48.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 27 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 23; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 16; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 16.

Selby, 110.4, (100), 51.9, (47)

Kirklees, 70.5, (310), 61.8, (272)

Doncaster, 66.4, (207), 78.2, (244)

North Lincolnshire, 64.4, (111), 58.6, (101)

Cambridge, 64.1, (80), 40.1, (50)

Wakefield, 56.8, (198), 52.5, (183)

Barnsley, 55.9, (138), 66.8, (165)

Leicester, 55.0, (195), 69.7, (247)

Luton, 54.4, (116), 87.3, (186)

Slough, 53.5, (80), 65.5, (98)

Bradford, 52.1, (281), 71.5, (386)

Rotherham, 52.0, (138), 56.5, (150)

Rugby, 48.7, (53), 31.2, (34)

Corby, 47.1, (34), 49.8, (36)

Northampton, 46.7, (105), 40.5, (91)

Peterborough, 46.5, (94), 53.9, (109)

Manchester, 45.9, (254), 47.6, (263)

Bolton, 45.9, (132), 49.4, (142)

Leeds, 45.5, (361), 46.0, (365)

Kettering, 45.2, (46), 38.3, (39)

Mansfield, 44.8, (49), 53.1, (58)

Sheffield, 44.8, (262), 51.6, (302)

Stoke-on-Trent, 44.5, (114), 38.2, (98)

Craven, 43.8, (25), 31.5, (18)

Fenland, 43.2, (44), 54.0, (55)

Boston, 42.8, (30), 59.9, (42)

Hartlepool, 41.6, (39), 42.7, (40)

Brent, 40.9, (135), 28.5, (94)

Sandwell, 39.3, (129), 36.2, (119)

Bassetlaw, 39.2, (46), 46.8, (55)

Hyndburn, 38.3, (31), 32.1, (26)

Oldham, 37.5, (89), 58.2, (138)

Hounslow, 36.5, (99), 37.2, (101)

Hillingdon, 36.2, (111), 39.8, (122)

Ealing, 35.7, (122), 29.3, (100)

Preston, 35.6, (51), 30.7, (44)

Trafford, 35.4, (84), 30.3, (72)

Salford, 34.8, (90), 31.3, (81)

Blackburn with Darwen, 33.4, (50), 34.1, (51)

Rochdale, 33.3, (74), 42.7, (95)

Southampton, 32.5, (82), 34.8, (88)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 32.4, (49), 19.8, (30)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 32.3, (42), 45.4, (59)

Dacorum, 32.3, (50), 15.5, (24)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 32.2, (110), 39.6, (135)

Westminster, 32.1, (84), 31.0, (81)

Harborough, 32.0, (30), 20.3, (19)

Tower Hamlets, 31.7, (103), 23.7, (77)

Hull, 31.6, (82), 63.5, (165)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 31.3, (58), 30.2, (56)

Chorley, 31.3, (37), 35.5, (42)

Wycombe, 30.9, (54), 29.8, (52)

Kensington and Chelsea, 30.7, (48), 35.2, (55)

Swindon, 30.6, (68), 23.4, (52)

Blaby, 30.5, (31), 27.6, (28)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 30.4, (46), 25.8, (39)

Wandsworth, 30.0, (99), 28.5, (94)

Bolsover, 29.8, (24), 14.9, (12)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 29.7, (90), 39.6, (120)

Reading, 29.7, (48), 22.9, (37)

South Holland, 29.5, (28), 46.3, (44)

Burnley, 29.2, (26), 31.5, (28)

Ipswich, 29.2, (40), 32.9, (45)

Harrow, 29.1, (73), 32.3, (81)

Barking and Dagenham, 28.7, (61), 24.9, (53)

Telford and Wrekin, 28.4, (51), 20.0, (36)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 28.3, (32), 20.3, (23)

Pendle, 28.2, (26), 22.8, (21)

Redbridge, 28.2, (86), 33.4, (102)

Gravesham, 28.1, (30), 10.3, (11)

Three Rivers, 27.9, (26), 24.6, (23)

Bury, 27.8, (53), 26.7, (51)

Middlesbrough, 27.7, (39), 31.2, (44)

Stockport, 27.6, (81), 24.5, (72)

Wellingborough, 27.6, (22), 60.2, (48)

Rutland, 27.6, (11), 17.5, (7)

Tameside, 27.4, (62), 35.3, (80)

Birmingham, 27.3, (312), 24.4, (279)

Darlington, 27.2, (29), 28.1, (30)

South Bucks, 27.1, (19), 38.5, (27)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.0, (33), 11.4, (14)

Stockton-on-Tees, 26.9, (53), 23.3, (46)

Newham, 26.3, (93), 36.2, (128)

Wokingham, 26.3, (45), 20.5, (35)

Guildford, 26.2, (39), 26.8, (40)

Great Yarmouth, 26.2, (26), 18.1, (18)

Waverley, 26.1, (33), 9.5, (12)

Thanet, 26.1, (37), 12.7, (18)

Nottingham, 25.8, (86), 32.1, (107)

North East Derbyshire, 25.6, (26), 35.5, (36)

East Suffolk, 25.3, (63), 18.0, (45)

West Lindsey, 25.1, (24), 22.0, (21)

Calderdale, 25.1, (53), 33.1, (70)

Chiltern, 25.0, (24), 5.2, (5)

Walsall, 24.9, (71), 33.6, (96)

Tamworth, 24.8, (19), 24.8, (19)

Merton, 24.7, (51), 25.7, (53)

Runnymede, 24.6, (22), 8.9, (8)

Sedgemoor, 24.4, (30), 17.9, (22)

County Durham, 24.3, (129), 20.6, (109)

Oxford, 24.3, (37), 32.8, (50)

Vale of White Horse, 24.3, (33), 19.9, (27)

Bristol, 24.2, (112), 22.9, (106)

Cherwell, 23.9, (36), 27.2, (41)

Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 20.2, (22)

Watford, 23.8, (23), 41.4, (40)

Wigan, 23.7, (78), 36.2, (119)

Wyre Forest, 23.7, (24), 9.9, (10)

Kingston upon Thames, 23.7, (42), 24.2, (43)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.6, (47), 26.1, (52)

West Suffolk, 23.5, (42), 12.3, (22)

Lincoln, 23.2, (23), 15.1, (15)

Barnet, 23.0, (91), 31.3, (124)

Derby, 22.9, (59), 22.5, (58)

Coventry, 22.9, (85), 27.2, (101)

Herefordshire, 22.8, (44), 13.0, (25)

South Cambridgeshire, 22.6, (36), 18.9, (30)

Camden, 22.6, (61), 15.9, (43)

Epsom and Ewell, 22.3, (18), 16.1, (13)

North Kesteven, 22.2, (26), 9.4, (11)

Mid Suffolk, 22.1, (23), 17.3, (18)

Wolverhampton, 22.0, (58), 27.3, (72)

North East Lincolnshire, 21.9, (35), 32.0, (51)

York, 21.8, (46), 14.2, (30)

Tendring, 21.8, (32), 16.4, (24)

Gloucester, 21.7, (28), 11.6, (15)

Hackney and City of London, 21.7, (63), 18.9, (55)

Hart, 21.6, (21), 15.5, (15)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 21.6, (28), 28.6, (37)

Stevenage, 21.6, (19), 30.7, (27)

Warrington, 21.4, (45), 21.4, (45)

Bedford, 21.4, (37), 19.6, (34)

North Tyneside, 21.2, (44), 18.8, (39)

South Gloucestershire, 21.0, (60), 15.4, (44)

Test Valley, 20.6, (26), 19.8, (25)

Lancaster, 20.5, (30), 17.1, (25)

Solihull, 20.3, (44), 16.2, (35)

North West Leicestershire, 20.3, (21), 29.0, (30)

Tunbridge Wells, 20.2, (24), 16.0, (19)

Southwark, 20.1, (64), 14.7, (47)

Spelthorne, 20.0, (20), 13.0, (13)

Lambeth, 19.9, (65), 17.8, (58)

Dudley, 19.9, (64), 25.8, (83)

South Tyneside, 19.9, (30), 19.9, (30)

Woking, 19.8, (20), 28.8, (29)

Elmbridge, 19.7, (27), 10.2, (14)

Richmond upon Thames, 19.7, (39), 21.2, (42)

Milton Keynes, 19.7, (53), 28.6, (77)

Stafford, 19.7, (27), 8.7, (12)

Rossendale, 19.6, (14), 16.8, (12)

North Somerset, 19.5, (42), 18.6, (40)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 11.5, (10)

Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 18.2, (14)

Croydon, 19.1, (74), 11.6, (45)

Huntingdonshire, 19.1, (34), 20.8, (37)

East Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 22.2, (21)

Sutton, 18.9, (39), 16.0, (33)

Havering, 18.9, (49), 13.9, (36)

Charnwood, 18.8, (35), 37.7, (70)

Eden, 18.8, (10), 7.5, (4)

Waltham Forest, 18.8, (52), 18.4, (51)

Worcester, 18.8, (19), 24.7, (25)

Redditch, 18.8, (16), 15.2, (13)

Sunderland, 18.7, (52), 14.8, (41)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 14.0, (15)

Enfield, 18.6, (62), 18.9, (63)

Ashford, 18.5, (24), 11.5, (15)

East Lindsey, 18.3, (26), 17.6, (25)

Mole Valley, 18.3, (16), 8.0, (7)

Lewisham, 18.3, (56), 10.8, (33)

Mid Devon, 18.2, (15), 17.0, (14)

Havant, 18.2, (23), 20.6, (26)

Tandridge, 18.2, (16), 5.7, (5)

Canterbury, 18.1, (30), 28.4, (47)

Greenwich, 18.1, (52), 16.7, (48)

East Hampshire, 18.0, (22), 10.6, (13)

Derbyshire Dales, 18.0, (13), 8.3, (6)

East Cambridgeshire, 17.8, (16), 15.6, (14)

Cotswold, 17.8, (16), 3.3, (3)

Thurrock, 17.8, (31), 9.2, (16)

Dartford, 17.8, (20), 19.5, (22)

Bexley, 17.7, (44), 18.1, (45)

Copeland, 17.6, (12), 10.3, (7)

Melton, 17.6, (9), 35.2, (18)

Oadby and Wigston, 17.5, (10), 29.8, (17)

East Staffordshire, 17.5, (21), 24.2, (29)

West Lancashire, 17.5, (20), 15.7, (18)

Horsham, 17.4, (25), 13.2, (19)

Sefton, 17.4, (48), 20.3, (56)

Mendip, 17.3, (20), 15.6, (18)

Ashfield, 17.2, (22), 15.6, (20)

Hertsmere, 17.2, (18), 20.0, (21)

South Ribble, 17.1, (19), 27.1, (30)

Basingstoke and Deane, 17.0, (30), 11.3, (20)

Cheshire East, 16.9, (65), 17.7, (68)

Brighton and Hove, 16.8, (49), 13.4, (39)

Gateshead, 16.8, (34), 17.3, (35)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 16.8, (9)

Malvern Hills, 16.5, (13), 10.2, (8)

North Hertfordshire, 16.5, (22), 14.2, (19)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 6.2, (6)

Lewes, 16.5, (17), 9.7, (10)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 16.3, (16), 25.4, (25)

Lichfield, 16.2, (17), 9.5, (10)

South Kesteven, 16.1, (23), 35.1, (50)

Cannock Chase, 15.9, (16), 6.9, (7)

Shropshire, 15.8, (51), 10.8, (35)

Erewash, 15.6, (18), 16.5, (19)

Welwyn Hatfield, 15.4, (19), 24.4, (30)

Medway, 15.4, (43), 12.6, (35)

Gosport, 15.3, (13), 9.4, (8)

North Warwickshire, 15.3, (10), 32.2, (21)

Warwick, 15.3, (22), 7.0, (10)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 11.5, (15)

Gedling, 15.3, (18), 15.3, (18)

Haringey, 15.3, (41), 16.8, (45)

Mid Sussex, 15.2, (23), 16.6, (25)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 26.6, (28)

West Berkshire, 15.1, (24), 9.5, (15)

Daventry, 15.1, (13), 44.2, (38)

South Staffordshire, 15.1, (17), 11.6, (13)

Central Bedfordshire, 14.9, (43), 20.8, (60)

Portsmouth, 14.9, (32), 14.9, (32)

Bracknell Forest, 14.7, (18), 23.7, (29)

Redcar and Cleveland, 14.6, (20), 24.1, (33)

Wirral, 14.5, (47), 11.1, (36)

West Oxfordshire, 14.5, (16), 15.4, (17)

Epping Forest, 14.4, (19), 12.1, (16)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.4, (57), 14.7, (58)

Castle Point, 14.4, (13), 15.5, (14)

Northumberland, 14.3, (46), 19.8, (64)

Wealden, 14.2, (23), 9.9, (16)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 25.8, (29)

Eastleigh, 14.2, (19), 22.5, (30)

Wiltshire, 14.2, (71), 14.2, (71)

Plymouth, 14.1, (37), 7.2, (19)

Chichester, 14.0, (17), 15.7, (19)

Broxtowe, 14.0, (16), 11.4, (13)

High Peak, 14.0, (13), 28.1, (26)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 10.9, (7)

Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 11.6, (20)

Rochford, 13.7, (12), 10.3, (9)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 16.8, (27)

Tewkesbury, 13.7, (13), 6.3, (6)

Tonbridge and Malling, 13.6, (18), 11.4, (15)

Breckland, 13.6, (19), 15.0, (21)

Somerset West and Taunton, 13.5, (21), 10.3, (16)

Chelmsford, 13.5, (24), 14.0, (25)

Rushcliffe, 13.4, (16), 11.7, (14)

Cheshire West and Chester, 13.4, (46), 10.8, (37)

South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 12.7, (18)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 16.2, (17)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 24.8, (26)

New Forest, 13.3, (24), 16.7, (30)

St Helens, 13.3, (24), 14.4, (26)

Sevenoaks, 13.3, (16), 14.9, (18)

Halton, 13.1, (17), 13.1, (17)

Fareham, 12.9, (15), 7.7, (9)

Norwich, 12.8, (18), 8.5, (12)

Dover, 12.7, (15), 5.9, (7)

Dorset, 12.7, (48), 11.9, (45)

Knowsley, 12.6, (19), 21.9, (33)

Bath and North East Somerset, 12.4, (24), 9.3, (18)

Surrey Heath, 12.3, (11), 9.0, (8)

East Devon, 12.3, (18), 4.1, (6)

Basildon, 12.3, (23), 14.4, (27)

Liverpool, 12.2, (61), 17.9, (89)

Blackpool, 12.2, (17), 15.1, (21)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.1, (18), 10.8, (16)

South Norfolk, 12.1, (17), 9.9, (14)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 11.0, (10)

East Hertfordshire, 12.0, (18), 17.4, (26)

Bromsgrove, 12.0, (12), 8.0, (8)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.0, (22), 14.2, (26)

Winchester, 12.0, (15), 14.4, (18)

Swale, 12.0, (18), 14.0, (21)

Isle of Wight, 12.0, (17), 7.1, (10)

Harrogate, 11.8, (19), 26.1, (42)

Braintree, 11.8, (18), 7.9, (12)

Stroud, 11.7, (14), 12.5, (15)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 15.9, (15)

South Hams, 11.5, (10), 4.6, (4)

Bromley, 11.4, (38), 7.8, (26)

Exeter, 11.4, (15), 12.2, (16)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 14.4, (28)

South Somerset, 11.3, (19), 12.5, (21)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 11.2, (64), 10.8, (62)

Amber Valley, 10.9, (14), 5.5, (7)

Hambleton, 10.9, (10), 7.6, (7)

Babergh, 10.9, (10), 13.0, (12)

Worthing, 10.9, (12), 13.6, (15)

Stratford-on-Avon, 10.8, (14), 13.1, (17)

West Devon, 10.8, (6), 9.0, (5)

Islington, 10.7, (26), 17.3, (42)

South Northamptonshire, 10.6, (10), 27.5, (26)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 16.4, (11)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 12.7, (17)

Rother, 10.4, (10), 3.1, (3)

St Albans, 10.1, (15), 16.8, (25)

Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 14.8, (9)

Cheltenham, 9.5, (11), 14.6, (17)

Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 8.5, (11)

Forest of Dean, 9.2, (8), 4.6, (4)

Ryedale, 9.0, (5), 27.1, (15)

Wyre, 8.9, (10), 16.1, (18)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 8.8, (6)

Fylde, 8.7, (7), 14.9, (12)

Allerdale, 8.2, (8), 16.4, (16)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 13.5, (14)

Torbay, 6.6, (9), 7.3, (10)

Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 4.4, (5)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 8.3, (9)

Hastings, 5.4, (5), 9.7, (9)

Broxbourne, 3.1, (3), 15.4, (15)

Maldon, 0.0, (0), 7.7, (5)