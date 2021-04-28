Further testing at Leicester school as three Indian Covid-19 variant cases found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Further testing is being carried out at a school in Leicester after three cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 were found.

Leicester City Council said the cases were linked to travel from the country prior to it being placed on the Government’s red list on Friday.

The city’s director of public health, Professor Ivan Browne, said they require investigation and follow-up.

Rapid testing is available for anyone without #coronavirus symptoms at 6 sites in #Leicester. Remember: you could be spreading the virus without having symptoms, so it's important to get regular tests and self-isolate if you test positive to stop the virus in its tracks. pic.twitter.com/MjY7h7PrtV — Leicester City Council (@Leicester_News) April 27, 2021

The council said further testing at the unnamed city school is a precautionary measure, and surge testing of communities is not currently required as the cases are all linked to travel.

Government data up to April 21 shows there are 132 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK – an increase of 55 from the week before.

Prof Browne said Public Health England (PHE) notified him of the cases.

He said: “Public Health England notified us on Sunday that it had identified three cases of the variant known as VUI-21-APR in Leicester.

“PHE has already been in touch with the people concerned and some of their contacts.

“Since then we have been working closely with PHE to ensure that all close contacts of those affected are identified and advised to self-isolate for 10 days.

“Targeted testing is also taking place in a city school as a precautionary measure.”

Professor Browne continued: “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe illness or increased risk of mortality. Our advice to everyone remains the same.

“The best way to stop the spread of the virus is to keep washing or sanitising your hands, wear a face covering in public places, stay apart from those you don’t live with, and abide by the restrictions in place.

“Regardless of whether you have travelled recently, everyone is encouraged to take up the offer of twice weekly testing so that we can stop the spread of the virus.”