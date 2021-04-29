Four in five over-70s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Just over four in five people in England aged 70 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 82.3% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of April 25.

For people aged 80 and over the figure is 87.1%, while for 75 to 79-year-olds the estimate is 91.8%.

(PA Graphics)

Some 70.8% of 70 to 74-year-olds are also likely to have had both doses.

People aged 70 and over were in the top four groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December.

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning people in these age groups yet to have a follow-up jab should receive it within the next few weeks.

(PA Graphics)

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They suggest 30.9% of 65 to 69-year-olds have had both doses, along with 19.6% of 60 to 64-year-olds, 17.3% of 55 to 59-year-olds, 14.7% of 50 to 54-year-olds and 12.4% of 45 to 49-year-olds.

Some 7.9% of people aged 16 to 44 are also likely to have received both jabs.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at local authority level, the highest estimated proportion of people aged 70 and over to be fully vaccinated is in West Devon (95.4%), Stroud (95.1%) and South Cambridgeshire (93.8%).

The lowest proportion is in the London borough of Westminster (55.9%), Hastings in East Sussex (56.3%), and the London borough of Tower Hamlets (59.8%).