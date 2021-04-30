Welsh Government confirms changes to Covid-19 restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools will be able to reopen from next Monday, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

Organised children’s indoor activities and indoor adult fitness classes can also resume as part of further easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Two households will also be able form an exclusive bubble and be able to meet indoors.

The Welsh Government said the changes meant Wales will have moved to Alert Level 3 by May 3.

Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “The public health situation continues to improve and our vaccination programme remains a success.

“Thanks to the efforts of people across Wales, we are in a position to further ease the restrictions, in the way we have previously signalled, to allow more elements of normal life to return.

“However, the virus has not gone away.

“We all still need to take those vitally important steps, that we are now all so familiar with, to protect ourselves and each other from this dreadful virus – by self-isolating if we have symptoms, by taking up the offer of a Covid vaccine, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, following social distancing rules, limiting the number of people we meet socially outdoors, and only meeting with those we live with indoors.

“By working together, by following these rules, the quicker we will return to normality.

Shoppers in Merthyr Tydfil (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Together, we will continue to keep Wales safe.”

The next review of the coronavirus restrictions is due by May 13, which will take place after the Senedd elections on May 6.

Last week Mr Drakeford said indoor hospitality and all tourism accommodation can reopen from May 17, subject to confirmation by the party that forms the next Welsh Government.

Wales has the lowest level of virus infections in the UK and is third in the world in terms of vaccine delivery, while case rates are below 15 per 100,000 people.