Campaign launched to build memorial for Covid-19 victims

A campaign has been launched to raise £2.3 million to build a memorial in London to commemorate those who have died of Covid-19.

As part of the online memorial project Remember Me, and in partnership with the Daily Mail, the country is being encouraged to support a memorial to be built in St Paul’s Cathedral.

Remember Me, led by St Paul’s Cathedral and supported by the Prince of Wales, has more than 7,300 names of those who have died as a result of the pandemic since it launched in May last year.

It is hoped that the campaign will prompt others to add the names of their loved ones.

The Dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, Dr David Ison, said: “The physical memorial at St Paul’s will anchor the online book in a place where significant events and people have been commemorated for many centuries.

“Together with the online memorial it will allow members of the public to call up a person’s photograph and short epitaph written by their family or friends into a reflective space, as a way of inspiring reflection, prayer or lighting a candle.”

Mary Caroe, the mother of St Paul’s Cathedral’s surveyor of the fabric Oliver Caroe, who died aged 81 due to Covid-19 (Andrew Lawson/PA)

The portico memorial has been designed by Oliver Caroe, surveyor of the fabric of the cathedral, who lost his mother to Covid-19 aged 81 on April 5 last year.

Geordie Greig, editor of the Daily Mail, said: “Thousands of people in Britain have lost a loved one as a result of the Covid pandemic and it is right that we remember this tragic death toll.

“A memorial in St Paul’s cathedral is a fitting way to remember those who have died.”

The first 5,000 people who donate more than £25 to the fund will receive a memorial candle and those donating more than £50 will receive an annual Friends of St Paul’s’ membership.

To donate, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/remember-me-physical-memorial