What the papers say – May 1

The UK’s journey away from restrictive coronavirus measures and a recession in Europe are splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins.

The Daily Telegraph says travel abroad will become legal from May 17, while the Daily Express reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson will next week unveil a “green list” of countries for Britons hoping to take holidays.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Holidays get the green light from May 17'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cDeRqstD7F — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2021

The first significant easing of social-distancing restrictions will mean family and friends are allowed to hug in just over a fortnight, according to The Times.

The i weekend welcomes “care home freedom after a year indoors”, with 420,000 residents able to meet a family member outside after the rules change on Tuesday.

I WEEKEND: Care home freedom after a year indoors #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6VZ2PdLNVa — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 30, 2021

The Daily Mail launches a campaign for a national memorial at St Paul’s Cathedral to honour those lives lost to Covid-19.

The Independent, meanwhile, quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as saying fishing communities have been “betrayed” after post-Brexit talks over access to Norwegian seas collapsed.

Programmes featuring Noel Clarke are being cancelled as harassment claims against the actor grow, The Guardian says.

Guardian front page, Saturday 1 May 2021: TV shows cancelled as harassment claims grow pic.twitter.com/DPkb4APve5 — The Guardian (@guardian) April 30, 2021

The Daily Mirror covers the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joining sport’s social media boycott against online hate.

Decreased output due to the pandemic pushed the eurozone into a double-dip recession in the first three months of the year, the FT Weekend reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday May 1 https://t.co/hwp9KwU4Pd pic.twitter.com/U3yf6hF1Zx — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 30, 2021

And the Daily Star says the PM’s phone number was listed on the internet for 15 years.