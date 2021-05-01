What the papers say – May 2

Downing Street developments and a seemingly resurgent Boris Johnson lead the national papers.
The Sunday Mirror covers a “new cash-for-curtains shock” as it says the “wallpaper boss is a Tory donor”.
Transport and education funding are at the centre of Mr Johnson’s “war” against the SNP in Scotland, The Sunday Telegraph reports.
The Mail on Sunday says the Prime Minister will mount a “political fightback” by offering voters “three giant steps back to normal life”.
The NHS has drawn up a vaccine plan for schoolchildren from September, reports The Sunday Times.
World leaders have been warned to act with urgency or the health services of countries in South America, Asia and Africa will be overwhelmed by the pandemic in coming weeks, according to The Observer.
The Independent and the Sunday Express report ministers have said 10-day self-isolation periods could be replaced by daily Covid-19 testing.
Comedian Paul O’Grady is leading a drive for a potentially life-saving operation for a young fan of the Marvel cinematic universe, says the Sunday People.
And the Daily Star Sunday anticipates a “bloodbath” in the finale of TV programme Line of Duty.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe