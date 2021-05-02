Police following ‘number of inquiries’ in hunt for osprey nest vandals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have said they are following up “a number of inquiries” as they hunt for vandals who took a chainsaw to the perch of two nesting ospreys in north Wales on Friday.

The nesting platform had been set up by conservation programme Brenig Osprey Project in partnership with the North Wales Wildlife Trust.

The platform was host to a breeding pair that had already laid their first egg.

1/2 Brenig Osprey Project partners woke up this morning to the worst possible news. Last night, at 21.42, someone took a chainsaw to the osprey nest and felled it – please, please be kind to staff this weekend as we work out how to respond to this horrific act of vandalism. pic.twitter.com/m2V52TWCyu — North Wales Wildlife Trust (@North_Wales_WT) May 1, 2021

North Wales Police’s rural crime team is investigating and have said they believe the perpetrators arrived by boat at about 9.45pm and would have a “strong motive” to rid the lake area of ospreys.

The team tweeted on Sunday: “We are following up a number of inquiries and also using the latest technology to help us move this investigation in the right direction.

“Motives are a huge clue for this crime and a phone call today has given us one that we hadn’t considered.”

Rob Taylor, the team’s manager, said in a video appeal posted on Twitter: “Ospreys are a very rare, highly protected schedule 1 bird – the greatest protection in the UK.

“They’re very iconic in Wales, we literally until a few years ago only had one breeding pair and now we have a handful of breeding pairs and this was one of them.

Wildlife crimes always have a motive and we believe the person who did this had a strong motive to rid the area of ospreys and particularly the lake Initial enquiries show that the offender(s) possibly arrived by boat to chainsaw the platform Enquiries ongoing pic.twitter.com/n1OVRuHb4k — NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) May 1, 2021

“Their first egg had been laid yesterday.”

Mr Taylor said the team had footage of the act because there were cameras on the platform, adding: “We’re pulling all the stops out to try and catch the person or persons responsible for this.”

“Believe me they will receive the full force of the law if we do catch them.”

He continued: “The whole team are absolutely devastated and I am sure the whole community are – these birds give a lot of people a lot of pleasure.

“I can’t understand how anybody would do something like that.”

Osprey Update We are truly appalled by last nights disgraceful act at Llyn Brenig Rob Taylor, Rural Crime Team manager explains and footage of the platform being felled Can you help us Call 101 or report online to North Wales Police You can always use @Wales_CS anonymously pic.twitter.com/EYxTSQ93uL — NWP Rural Crime Team /Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC (@NWPRuralCrime) May 1, 2021

On Sunday, the North Wales Wildlife Trust tweeted an image of the two ospreys looking at the space where their nest should have been.

Brenig Osprey Project said they had cleared one of the nearby platforms that was not in use to see if the breeding pair would relocate to it, and potentially lay another egg.

They thanked the public for all their offers of financial support and volunteering.

In a Facebook group, it said: “Until we know whether they’ll use it, our protection measures will be mostly reactive and there may be limitations on what can be delivered at the new platform.

Good Morning and thank you all for the tremendous support you are giving to our ospreys,LM6 and LJ2,This photo was taken at 6.45 this morning.Both ospreys were on the perch looking at where their nest should be.#BrenigOspreyProject #DwrCymru #NorthWalesWildlifeTrust #LlynBrenig pic.twitter.com/LuVbaaj9wB — North Wales Wildlife Trust (@North_Wales_WT) May 2, 2021

“Again, please bear with us whilst we get things in place – we’ll update everyone as soon as we possibly can.”

The group urged anyone with information to contact North Wales Police quoting crime reference number Z059732.

It finished: “We might be signing off now for a little while, and may take longer to get back to inquiries than normal.

“Please rest assured that this is because we are concentrating on the birds themselves – but we’ll do everything we can to keep you informed.”