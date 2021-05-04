What the papers say – May 4

EU moves towards allowing visitors from Britain this summer features on most of the Tuesday front pages.
The Daily Telegraph says “Europe to welcome tourists for summer” as the bloc plans to allow entry to vaccinated visitors, a line echoed by The Independent.
Metro covers the story under the headline “Wish EU’d come here”.
And the Daily Mirror goes with “Wish EU were here”.
The Guardian has a similar front page, while noting the Government has urged caution for those planning trips abroad.
The Times splashes on the same news that the reopening of holiday hotspots is only “weeks away”, while also leading on news of Bill and Melinda Gates’s impending divorce.
And the Financial Times focuses on Germany’s plan to lift restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
Meanwhile, the i says all is on track for England to go ahead with the next phase of its lifting of Covid restrictions on May 17.
But the Daily Mail makes a call for the Government to speed up the reopening process in light of a drop in Covid deaths and cases, asking: “Why wait seven more weeks?”
The Daily Express cheers Britain’s vaccination efforts after the jabs figure passed the 50 million mark.
And the Daily Star leads on a new “bombshell” concerning The Jeremy Kyle Show, with producers grading the programmes from A to D depending on “how shocking they were”.
