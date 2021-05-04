What the papers say – May 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

EU moves towards allowing visitors from Britain this summer features on most of the Tuesday front pages.

The Daily Telegraph says “Europe to welcome tourists for summer” as the bloc plans to allow entry to vaccinated visitors, a line echoed by The Independent.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Europe to welcome tourists for summer'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WbOgXQrCFg — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 3, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: EU paved way for summer holidays on the continent #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7gUOBTBJ0d — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2021

Metro covers the story under the headline “Wish EU’d come here”.

And the Daily Mirror goes with “Wish EU were here”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – HOLS BOOST FOR BRITS: Wish EU Were Here – Euro chiefs invite tourists but Johnson warns about trips abroad too soon#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/v0jZii7oBD pic.twitter.com/L9Qgmuov1u — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 3, 2021

The Guardian has a similar front page, while noting the Government has urged caution for those planning trips abroad.

The Times splashes on the same news that the reopening of holiday hotspots is only “weeks away”, while also leading on news of Bill and Melinda Gates’s impending divorce.

TIMES: Reopening of holiday hotspots weeks away #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VqYQycc81q — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2021

And the Financial Times focuses on Germany’s plan to lift restrictions for vaccinated tourists.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 4 https://t.co/p9sBomiiKZ pic.twitter.com/gXgnw7Ze0U — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the i says all is on track for England to go ahead with the next phase of its lifting of Covid restrictions on May 17.

Tuesday's front page: Green light for England to unlock on 17 May https://t.co/fDcln8p3S9 pic.twitter.com/jQlZwMIFb7 — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 3, 2021

But the Daily Mail makes a call for the Government to speed up the reopening process in light of a drop in Covid deaths and cases, asking: “Why wait seven more weeks?”

The Daily Express cheers Britain’s vaccination efforts after the jabs figure passed the 50 million mark.

And the Daily Star leads on a new “bombshell” concerning The Jeremy Kyle Show, with producers grading the programmes from A to D depending on “how shocking they were”.