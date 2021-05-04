Grandfather accused over fatal shooting granted bail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A grandfather accused with his son of being involved in a fatal shooting following a Rolex robbery has been freed on bail.

William Hardy, 70, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with the murder of 22-year-old Imani Allaway-Muir.

Mr Allaway-Muir was shot dead in Roman Way, Islington, north London, on July 4 last year.

The killing allegedly followed the robbery of a mobile phone and Rolex watch.

Grey-bearded Hardy, from Islington, appeared via video link from Wormwood Scrubs for his first Crown Court hearing.

The court heard seven other defendants, including his son Matthew Hardy, 35, from Finsbury Park, north London, had also been charged with murder.

Following legal submissions, Judge Anthony Leonard QC granted Hardy bail with “substantial” conditions, including that he live at an address in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire.

The judge ordered the defendant to appear alongside the seven other defendants at a plea hearing on July 16.

The court heard a provisional trial date had already been set for February 21 2022.