Teenage boy stabbed to death in Bolton

A 15-year-old boy has died after being stabbed several times in Bolton.

The teenager knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue shortly before 4.45am on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said he had suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The stabbing happened in Walker Avenue in Bolton (GoogleMaps screengrab)

Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge said: “This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this awful time.

“These are very early stages of our investigation but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out a number of lines of enquiry and anyone concerned in the local neighbourhood can speak to our officers.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward. Even the smallest information may be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 359 of 04/05/2021 or report online at gmp.police.uk; or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.