What the papers say – May 6

The rekindling antagonism between the British and the French features prominently on the nation’s pages after the deployment of gunboats to Jersey amid the growing fishing rights dispute.
The Daily Telegraph tells it straight over Britain’s response to a potential blockade of Jersey by French fishing interests, with a headline of “PM sends Navy to face French in Jersey”.
Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express also use rousing language, with headlines of “Boris sends in the Navy”, “Boris sends gunboats into Jersey” and “Boris sends gunboats to defend Jersey”.
The Independent also splashes with the Navy, while The Times leads on the Navy machinations, and on a new move for legal protection for military personnel who served in Northern Ireland.
The Guardian says “tensions rise over Jersey” as the “PM deploys armed boats”, while also reporting on a clinical trial which has suggested adjusted vaccines can treat Covid variants.
Elsewhere, the i warns of the downside of a return to holidays abroad – “huge queues” to get back into the UK.
The Sun leads on the story of James Gibbons, a father of four who was stabbed to death trying to stop teenagers harassing a homeless man.
The Financial Times reports on Archegos Capital moving towards insolvency.
And the Daily Star runs with Donald Trump’s return to social media under the headline: “The crazy old man’s back in business”.
