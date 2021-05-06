What the papers say – May 6

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The rekindling antagonism between the British and the French features prominently on the nation’s pages after the deployment of gunboats to Jersey amid the growing fishing rights dispute.

The Daily Telegraph tells it straight over Britain’s response to a potential blockade of Jersey by French fishing interests, with a headline of “PM sends Navy to face French in Jersey”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM sends Navy to face the French in Jersey'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/cYt7bNMLAp — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2021

Metro, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express also use rousing language, with headlines of “Boris sends in the Navy”, “Boris sends gunboats into Jersey” and “Boris sends gunboats to defend Jersey”.

EXPRESS: Boris sends gunboats to defend Jersey #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6ZVD96IIZE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2021

The Independent also splashes with the Navy, while The Times leads on the Navy machinations, and on a new move for legal protection for military personnel who served in Northern Ireland.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: UK sends navy to Jersey #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ypGRjC9LwV — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2021

The Guardian says “tensions rise over Jersey” as the “PM deploys armed boats”, while also reporting on a clinical trial which has suggested adjusted vaccines can treat Covid variants.

Guardian front page, Thursday 6 May 2021: Tensions rise over Jersey as PM deploys armed boats pic.twitter.com/zetSuVXLy5 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 5, 2021

Elsewhere, the i warns of the downside of a return to holidays abroad – “huge queues” to get back into the UK.

Thursday's front page: Cost of holiday abroad – huge queues to get back into UK #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/vFS6dyi06o pic.twitter.com/iIshSPvwZW — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 5, 2021

The Sun leads on the story of James Gibbons, a father of four who was stabbed to death trying to stop teenagers harassing a homeless man.

THE SUN; Dad of 4 killed for his kindness #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B0xwqRJjsI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 5, 2021

The Financial Times reports on Archegos Capital moving towards insolvency.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Thursday 6 May https://t.co/LADKPBcTbm pic.twitter.com/QJSjtzZlIu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 5, 2021

And the Daily Star runs with Donald Trump’s return to social media under the headline: “The crazy old man’s back in business”.