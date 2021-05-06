Nine in 10 over-70s in England fully vaccinated, figures suggest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nine in 10 people in England aged 70 and over are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures suggest.

An estimated 90.0% of people in this age group had received both doses of the vaccine as of May 2.

For people aged 65 to 69 the figure is 50.5%, while for 60 to 64-year-olds the estimate is 26.1%.

(PA Graphics)

People aged 70 and over were in the top four groups on the priority list for vaccines, with initial doses offered to over-80s from early December.

Second doses must follow within 12 weeks of the first, meaning any people in these age groups yet to have a follow-up jab should receive it within the next few weeks.

The figures for vaccinations were published by NHS England, and have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

They suggest 21.6% of 55 to 59-year-olds have had both doses, along with 17.9% of 50 to 54-year-olds and 14.7% of 45 to 49-year-olds.

Some 9.1% of people aged 16 to 44 are also likely to have received both jabs.

(PA Graphics)

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that at local authority level, the highest estimated proportion of people aged 70 and over to be fully vaccinated is in Stroud (98.9%), West Devon (98.2%) and Daventry (97.6%).

The lowest proportion is in the London borough of Westminster (58.4%), the City of London (61.5%), and the London borough of Tower Hamlets (62.5%).

Meanwhile around three-quarters of people in England aged 45 to 49 have now had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

An estimated 74.7% of people in this age group had received their first jab as of May 2, NHS England said.

The figures also suggest 89.5% of people aged 50 to 54 have had their first dose, along with 95.3% of 55 to 59-year-olds, 98.0% of 60 to 64-year-olds and 94.4% of 65 to 69-year-olds.

Some 97.7% of people aged 70 and over have had a first dose.

(PA Graphics)

As of May 5, 66.0% of adults in England are estimated to have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 30.8% have had both doses.

Wales continues to record the highest proportion of adults who have received one dose (74.7%) and both doses (31.7%).

The equivalent figures for Northern Ireland are 65.9% and 31.6%, and for Scotland they are 64.5% and 31.6%.