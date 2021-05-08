What the papers say – May 8

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fallout from elections leads many of Saturday’s papers with the Conservatives on cloud nine and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer under pressure.

The Times writes Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “preparing for a decade-long premiership” with cabinet ministers believing there has been a “permanent change in the nation’s political identity”.

The Daily Telegraph carries an interview with Mr Johnson in which he rules out a second Scottish independence referendum, calling such a vote “irresponsible and reckless”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM: No new Scottish referendum'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/oMXQkcHiBz — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 7, 2021

And The Guardian writes Labour are “in turmoil” after poll results in Hartlepool and Tees Valley, with the i weekend carrying a similar line.

Guardian front page, Saturday 8 May 2021: Labour in turmoil after Tories inflict huge defeats pic.twitter.com/EakpG0hPS0 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 7, 2021

The FT Weekend says Mr Johnson has ridden a “vaccine bounce”, while the Daily Express reports the success of Brexit triggered “a string of historic election victories”.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 8 May https://t.co/au9Jh4dB0G pic.twitter.com/mbZzMhr2RV — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 7, 2021

The Daily Mail sums up the events as “the day Boris blew up Labour”, and The Independent says Sir Keir will embark on a “major shake-up” after the “devastating election results”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Starmer promises change after voters desert Labour #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cAEXzcGXiq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 7, 2021

The Daily Star leads on the 12 destinations on the Government’s “green list” for travel, including the Falkland Islands.

And The Sun says chef Jamie Oliver turned detective to find a stolen tractor.