Police given more time to question man arrested in Julia James murder probe

By Press Association
May 9, 2021, 1:06 pm
Julia James was murdered near her home in Kent (Kent Police/PA)
Police have been given more time to question a man arrested in connection with the death of police community support officer Julia James.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Kent Police arrested a man in his 20s from the Canterbury area on Friday evening.

The force has now been granted a 36-hour extension to the detention of the man, lasting until Monday evening.

