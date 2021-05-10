What the papers say – May 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The nation’s papers are led by Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of the Labour Party and the expected further easing of coronavirus restrictions.

The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and i report on the Labour leader sacking his shadow chancellor and chief whip as part of an overhaul following the party’s poor performance in the local elections.

Guardian front page, 10 May 2021: Rayner given more powers after reshuffle standoff with Starmer pic.twitter.com/D5e6gYi7e2 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 9, 2021

Monday's front page: Keir Starmer swings axe after poll disaster#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/nb7Ecmj4Zy — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 9, 2021

The Independent says Rachel Reeves has replaced Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor in a bid to “inject renewed vigour” into the party.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times, Daily Express and Daily Mail lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected announcement of hugs with family and friends and indoor socialising being allowed under a further easing of Covid restrictions.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 10 https://t.co/MSpYxDLRQI pic.twitter.com/BAg1p5uFai — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 9, 2021

The story also features on the Daily Mirror and Metro, with both papers carrying the headline “Darling Hugs of May”.

Elsewhere, The Times reports a dramatic overhaul of the planning system will be included in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech.

TIMES: Johnson to relax rules on building new homes #TomorrowsPapetsToday pic.twitter.com/ZMSagfAnUo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 9, 2021

And the Daily Star says climate change is threatening to wipe out tea plantations.