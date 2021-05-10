Mother of newborn baby found dead in canal urged to get medical help

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are urging the mother of a newborn baby found dead in a canal to get medical help.

The infant was found in the water in the Grand Union Canal near Old Oak Lane between Willesden and Park Royal in north-west London just before 1.20pm on Sunday.

An ambulance was called but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators fear for the wellbeing of the mother and have urged her to go to the nearest hospital.

Detective Inspector Sarah O’Toole said: “We are concerned for the wellbeing and safety of the baby’s mother and are urging her to seek medical help by dialling 999 or by going to the nearest hospital.

#APPEAL | We are urging the mother of a newborn baby who was found in the Grand Union canal to seek medical help by calling 999 or visiting a hospital https://t.co/evS4nS46OY — Ealing Police (@ealingMPS) May 10, 2021

“I’m also asking for the public to help us – the canal towpath is usually busy with walkers, runners and cyclists.

“Did you see anything in the last few days by the Grand Union canal near to Old Oak Lane or have you heard anything that might help us?

“If you have any information, please call 101 with reference Cad 3589/09May.”