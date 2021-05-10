Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 107 (34%) have seen a rise in rates, 196 (62%) have seen a fall and 12 are unchanged.

Erewash in Derbyshire has the highest rate, with 214 new cases in the seven days to May 6 – the equivalent of 185.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 17.3 in the seven days to April 29.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, up from 70.2 to 133.5, with 384 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the third highest, up from 50.1 to 84.8, with 127 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Erewash (up from 17.3 to 185.5)

Bolton (70.2 to 133.5)

Blackburn with Darwen (50.1 to 84.8)

Harborough (17.1 to 48.0)

Sefton (22.8 to 49.2)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 29.

Erewash, 185.5, (214), 17.3, (20)

Bolton, 133.5, (384), 70.2, (202)

Blackburn with Darwen, 84.8, (127), 50.1, (75)

Selby, 65.1, (59), 72.8, (66)

Bedford, 61.2, (106), 38.1, (66)

Barnsley, 55.1, (136), 60.8, (150)

Kirklees, 55.0, (242), 58.7, (258)

North Lincolnshire, 54.0, (93), 76.0, (131)

Hyndburn, 49.4, (40), 146.8, (119)

Sefton, 49.2, (136), 22.8, (63)

Corby, 48.5, (35), 40.2, (29)

Doncaster, 48.4, (151), 64.8, (202)

Harborough, 48.0, (45), 17.1, (16)

Leeds, 47.2, (374), 42.7, (339)

Wakefield, 46.8, (163), 64.6, (225)

Middlesbrough, 46.1, (65), 20.6, (29)

Bradford, 45.4, (245), 51.5, (278)

Sheffield, 45.1, (264), 44.8, (262)

South Northamptonshire, 43.4, (41), 18.0, (17)

South Holland, 43.1, (41), 49.5, (47)

Rochdale, 41.8, (93), 34.2, (76)

Calderdale, 41.6, (88), 36.4, (77)

Peterborough, 39.6, (80), 49.4, (100)

Ealing, 39.5, (135), 34.2, (117)

Rotherham, 39.2, (104), 33.2, (88)

Wellingborough, 38.9, (31), 52.7, (42)

Manchester, 38.0, (210), 33.6, (186)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 37.6, (114), 40.3, (122)

Hounslow, 37.2, (101), 33.9, (92)

Leicester, 35.6, (126), 43.2, (153)

Luton, 35.2, (75), 48.8, (104)

West Suffolk, 35.2, (63), 21.8, (39)

Preston, 34.9, (50), 48.9, (70)

Boston, 34.2, (24), 35.6, (25)

Rugby, 34.0, (37), 44.1, (48)

Trafford, 33.3, (79), 44.7, (106)

Hillingdon, 33.2, (102), 28.0, (86)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 32.3, (42), 42.3, (55)

Lancaster, 32.2, (47), 28.1, (41)

Nottingham, 32.1, (107), 28.2, (94)

Salford, 31.7, (82), 41.3, (107)

Hull, 31.6, (82), 36.2, (94)

Oxford, 31.5, (48), 30.8, (47)

Southampton, 30.5, (77), 24.9, (63)

Sedgemoor, 30.0, (37), 28.4, (35)

Stockton-on-Tees, 29.9, (59), 21.3, (42)

Slough, 29.4, (44), 47.5, (71)

Northampton, 29.4, (66), 24.0, (54)

Oldham, 29.1, (69), 35.4, (84)

Watford, 29.0, (28), 32.1, (31)

Chorley, 28.8, (34), 34.7, (41)

Herefordshire, 28.5, (55), 38.4, (74)

Kettering, 28.5, (29), 31.4, (32)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 28.4, (43), 38.3, (58)

Stockport, 27.6, (81), 20.1, (59)

Brent, 27.3, (90), 29.1, (96)

Plymouth, 26.3, (69), 19.1, (50)

Stoke-on-Trent, 25.7, (66), 35.5, (91)

Walsall, 25.6, (73), 23.8, (68)

Harrow, 25.5, (64), 37.0, (93)

Reading, 25.3, (41), 22.3, (36)

Coventry, 25.3, (94), 23.7, (88)

South Hams, 25.3, (22), 18.4, (16)

South Kesteven, 25.3, (36), 24.6, (35)

Uttlesford, 25.2, (23), 11.0, (10)

Lincoln, 25.2, (25), 25.2, (25)

High Peak, 24.8, (23), 18.3, (17)

Blaby, 24.6, (25), 28.6, (29)

West Berkshire, 24.6, (39), 25.9, (41)

Gedling, 24.6, (29), 11.0, (13)

Broxtowe, 24.6, (28), 12.3, (14)

Blackpool, 24.4, (34), 10.0, (14)

South Norfolk, 24.1, (34), 19.2, (27)

Wigan, 24.0, (79), 22.2, (73)

Tameside, 23.8, (54), 25.6, (58)

Westminster, 23.7, (62), 28.3, (74)

Kensington and Chelsea, 23.7, (37), 30.1, (47)

Melton, 23.4, (12), 13.7, (7)

East Lindsey, 23.3, (33), 19.8, (28)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 23.2, (79), 30.2, (103)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 23.1, (35), 25.1, (38)

North Warwickshire, 23.0, (15), 15.3, (10)

Fenland, 22.6, (23), 30.4, (31)

Rutland, 22.5, (9), 20.0, (8)

Sandwell, 22.5, (74), 24.7, (81)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 22.3, (22), 17.3, (17)

Mansfield, 22.0, (24), 40.3, (44)

North Tyneside, 21.6, (45), 19.7, (41)

Hart, 21.6, (21), 11.3, (11)

Newark and Sherwood, 21.2, (26), 19.6, (24)

Great Yarmouth, 21.1, (21), 8.1, (8)

Fylde, 21.0, (17), 7.4, (6)

Wolverhampton, 20.9, (55), 19.4, (51)

Harlow, 20.7, (18), 20.7, (18)

Darlington, 20.6, (22), 31.8, (34)

Bury, 20.4, (39), 24.1, (46)

Burnley, 20.2, (18), 28.1, (25)

Rushmoor, 20.1, (19), 11.6, (11)

Cherwell, 19.9, (30), 14.6, (22)

West Lindsey, 19.9, (19), 22.0, (21)

Wyre, 19.6, (22), 17.0, (19)

Chelmsford, 19.6, (35), 14.6, (26)

Pendle, 19.5, (18), 26.1, (24)

Dartford, 19.5, (22), 16.0, (18)

Greenwich, 19.4, (56), 17.0, (49)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 19.4, (22), 14.1, (16)

Breckland, 19.3, (27), 11.4, (16)

Three Rivers, 19.3, (18), 22.5, (21)

Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 12.5, (13)

Cambridge, 19.2, (24), 35.3, (44)

East Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 20.1, (19)

Bassetlaw, 18.7, (22), 27.2, (32)

North East Derbyshire, 18.7, (19), 25.6, (26)

Welwyn Hatfield, 18.7, (23), 13.8, (17)

County Durham, 18.7, (99), 30.6, (162)

Adur, 18.7, (12), 14.0, (9)

Dover, 18.6, (22), 18.6, (22)

Norwich, 18.5, (26), 23.5, (33)

Tower Hamlets, 18.5, (60), 24.0, (78)

Dudley, 18.3, (59), 18.7, (60)

Rossendale, 18.2, (13), 19.6, (14)

North Somerset, 18.1, (39), 12.6, (27)

Hertsmere, 18.1, (19), 10.5, (11)

Croydon, 18.1, (70), 15.8, (61)

Spelthorne, 18.0, (18), 17.0, (17)

Derby, 17.9, (46), 18.7, (48)

Shropshire, 17.6, (57), 17.9, (58)

South Gloucestershire, 17.5, (50), 13.0, (37)

Craven, 17.5, (10), 22.8, (13)

Havant, 17.4, (22), 12.7, (16)

Swale, 17.3, (26), 9.3, (14)

Islington, 17.3, (42), 14.8, (36)

Solihull, 17.1, (37), 12.0, (26)

North East Lincolnshire, 16.9, (27), 13.8, (22)

Bexley, 16.9, (42), 12.9, (32)

Thanet, 16.9, (24), 18.3, (26)

Crawley, 16.9, (19), 16.0, (18)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 18.6, (10)

Redbridge, 16.7, (51), 22.0, (67)

Richmond upon Thames, 16.7, (33), 22.2, (44)

Birmingham, 16.5, (188), 19.2, (219)

Merton, 16.5, (34), 21.8, (45)

Ribble Valley, 16.4, (10), 14.8, (9)

Milton Keynes, 16.3, (44), 17.8, (48)

Daventry, 16.3, (14), 26.8, (23)

South Ribble, 16.2, (18), 27.1, (30)

Barnet, 16.2, (64), 15.4, (61)

Telford and Wrekin, 16.1, (29), 23.4, (42)

Wandsworth, 16.1, (53), 19.4, (64)

Haringey, 16.0, (43), 15.3, (41)

Central Bedfordshire, 15.9, (46), 26.7, (77)

Gravesham, 15.9, (17), 24.3, (26)

South Derbyshire, 15.8, (17), 16.8, (18)

Oadby and Wigston, 15.8, (9), 24.6, (14)

Kingston upon Thames, 15.8, (28), 18.0, (32)

Dacorum, 15.5, (24), 25.2, (39)

Northumberland, 15.5, (50), 15.8, (51)

North Kesteven, 15.4, (18), 22.2, (26)

Warwick, 15.3, (22), 13.2, (19)

Swindon, 15.3, (34), 35.1, (78)

East Suffolk, 15.2, (38), 25.3, (63)

Hastings, 15.1, (14), 17.3, (16)

Charnwood, 15.1, (28), 23.1, (43)

Aylesbury Vale, 15.0, (30), 21.6, (43)

East Staffordshire, 15.0, (18), 20.0, (24)

Eastleigh, 15.0, (20), 14.2, (19)

Arun, 14.9, (24), 22.4, (36)

Hackney and City of London, 14.8, (43), 16.5, (48)

Southwark, 14.7, (47), 15.1, (48)

Ipswich, 14.6, (20), 24.1, (33)

Wiltshire, 14.6, (73), 17.6, (88)

Redcar and Cleveland, 14.6, (20), 13.9, (19)

Barking and Dagenham, 14.6, (31), 22.5, (48)

Camden, 14.4, (39), 13.0, (35)

Tendring, 14.3, (21), 10.9, (16)

Warrington, 14.3, (30), 21.9, (46)

Stroud, 14.2, (17), 11.7, (14)

St Albans, 14.1, (21), 6.7, (10)

Enfield, 14.1, (47), 14.1, (47)

Redditch, 14.1, (12), 17.6, (15)

Cheshire East, 14.1, (54), 21.3, (82)

Chichester, 14.0, (17), 23.9, (29)

Woking, 13.9, (14), 13.9, (14)

Hartlepool, 13.9, (13), 25.6, (24)

Bromley, 13.8, (46), 15.0, (50)

Stratford-on-Avon, 13.8, (18), 13.1, (17)

York, 13.8, (29), 21.8, (46)

Stevenage, 13.7, (12), 23.9, (21)

Newham, 13.6, (48), 24.9, (88)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 13.5, (25), 25.9, (48)

Huntingdonshire, 13.5, (24), 18.5, (33)

Waverley, 13.5, (17), 24.5, (31)

Brighton and Hove, 13.4, (39), 15.1, (44)

Lewisham, 13.4, (41), 12.4, (38)

Maidstone, 13.4, (23), 13.4, (23)

South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 14.1, (20)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 11.4, (12)

St. Helens, 13.3, (24), 10.5, (19)

Vale of White Horse, 13.2, (18), 19.1, (26)

Lambeth, 13.2, (43), 15.3, (50)

Halton, 13.1, (17), 23.2, (30)

Harrogate, 13.1, (21), 18.0, (29)

Waltham Forest, 13.0, (36), 14.4, (40)

Gosport, 13.0, (11), 17.7, (15)

Wokingham, 12.9, (22), 18.7, (32)

South Bucks, 12.8, (9), 15.7, (11)

Worcester, 12.8, (13), 14.8, (15)

Guildford, 12.8, (19), 19.5, (29)

Canterbury, 12.7, (21), 16.3, (27)

Ryedale, 12.6, (7), 21.7, (12)

Rushcliffe, 12.6, (15), 13.4, (16)

South Tyneside, 12.6, (19), 17.9, (27)

Portsmouth, 12.6, (27), 13.0, (28)

Tandridge, 12.5, (11), 18.2, (16)

Gateshead, 12.4, (25), 15.8, (32)

Surrey Heath, 12.3, (11), 9.0, (8)

Liverpool, 12.2, (61), 12.9, (64)

Bracknell Forest, 12.2, (15), 20.4, (25)

Medway, 12.2, (34), 11.8, (33)

Epping Forest, 12.1, (16), 9.1, (12)

Mendip, 12.1, (14), 6.1, (7)

Tonbridge and Malling, 12.1, (16), 10.6, (14)

Reigate and Banstead, 12.1, (18), 17.5, (26)

Knowsley, 11.9, (18), 11.3, (17)

Elmbridge, 11.7, (16), 21.9, (30)

Stafford, 11.7, (16), 8.7, (12)

Sutton, 11.6, (24), 19.9, (41)

Sevenoaks, 11.6, (14), 19.9, (24)

South Staffordshire, 11.6, (13), 20.5, (23)

Lichfield, 11.5, (12), 10.5, (11)

Wycombe, 11.5, (20), 18.3, (32)

North Norfolk, 11.4, (12), 17.2, (18)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 11.4, (45), 15.2, (60)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 11.3, (22)

East Cambridgeshire, 11.1, (10), 16.7, (15)

Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 12.2, (11)

Scarborough, 11.0, (12), 17.5, (19)

Torbay, 11.0, (15), 9.5, (13)

Hambleton, 10.9, (10), 19.7, (18)

West Oxfordshire, 10.8, (12), 9.9, (11)

North West Leicestershire, 10.6, (11), 17.4, (18)

Tewkesbury, 10.5, (10), 9.5, (9)

North Hertfordshire, 10.5, (14), 18.7, (25)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 10.4, (7)

Bath and North East Somerset, 10.3, (20), 14.5, (28)

Cheltenham, 10.3, (12), 6.9, (8)

Cheshire West and Chester, 10.2, (35), 9.3, (32)

Tunbridge Wells, 10.1, (12), 15.2, (18)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 10.0, (13), 14.7, (19)

East Hertfordshire, 10.0, (15), 13.4, (20)

Babergh, 9.8, (9), 8.7, (8)

Thurrock, 9.8, (17), 13.2, (23)

Havering, 9.6, (25), 12.3, (32)

South Cambridgeshire, 9.4, (15), 17.0, (27)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 7.3, (7)

Bristol, 9.3, (43), 14.7, (68)

Ashford, 9.2, (12), 13.8, (18)

Mole Valley, 9.2, (8), 8.0, (7)

Brentwood, 9.1, (7), 5.2, (4)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.0, (14), 9.7, (15)

East Hampshire, 9.0, (11), 16.4, (20)

Runnymede, 8.9, (8), 16.8, (15)

Teignbridge, 8.9, (12), 11.2, (15)

Cannock Chase, 8.9, (9), 12.9, (13)

Wyre Forest, 8.9, (9), 8.9, (9)

New Forest, 8.9, (16), 10.6, (19)

Southend-on-Sea, 8.7, (16), 9.8, (18)

Test Valley, 8.7, (11), 25.4, (32)

Mid Sussex, 8.6, (13), 11.3, (17)

Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 19.4, (16)

Isle of Wight, 8.5, (12), 12.0, (17)

Horsham, 8.3, (12), 9.7, (14)

Wirral, 8.3, (27), 11.4, (37)

Derbyshire Dales, 8.3, (6), 9.7, (7)

North Devon, 8.2, (8), 16.5, (16)

Rochford, 8.0, (7), 8.0, (7)

Winchester, 8.0, (10), 11.2, (14)

Basingstoke and Deane, 7.9, (14), 17.0, (30)

Ashfield, 7.8, (10), 15.6, (20)

Lewes, 7.7, (8), 6.8, (7)

Gloucester, 7.7, (10), 11.6, (15)

Wychavon, 7.7, (10), 6.2, (8)

Broadland, 7.6, (10), 7.6, (10)

Basildon, 7.5, (14), 13.9, (26)

Dorset, 7.4, (28), 11.1, (42)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 13.2, (9)

Worthing, 7.2, (8), 13.6, (15)

Braintree, 7.2, (11), 11.1, (17)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 9.0, (5)

South Somerset, 7.1, (12), 10.1, (17)

West Lancashire, 7.0, (8), 13.1, (15)

East Devon, 6.8, (10), 11.6, (17)

Wealden, 6.8, (11), 14.9, (24)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 6.6, (38), 8.9, (51)

Tamworth, 6.5, (5), 20.9, (16)

Sunderland, 6.5, (18), 18.4, (51)

Carlisle, 6.4, (7), 9.2, (10)

Malvern Hills, 6.4, (5), 12.7, (10)

Chiltern, 6.3, (6), 20.8, (20)

Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 10.6, (12)

Broxbourne, 6.2, (6), 15.4, (15)

Fareham, 6.0, (7), 17.2, (20)

Bromsgrove, 6.0, (6), 14.0, (14)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 9.6, (10)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 11.5, (10)

South Lakeland, 5.7, (6), 15.2, (16)

Eden, 5.6, (3), 7.5, (4)

Exeter, 5.3, (7), 19.8, (26)

Bolsover, 5.0, (4), 22.3, (18)

Epsom and Ewell, 5.0, (4), 14.9, (12)

Amber Valley, 3.9, (5), 10.1, (13)

Maldon, 3.1, (2), 6.2, (4)

Copeland, 2.9, (2), 10.3, (7)

Allerdale, 2.0, (2), 2.0, (2)

Castle Point, 0.0, (0), 10.0, (9)