Man, 21, charged with murder of PCSO Julia James

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Kent Police said on Monday night that Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, had been charged with her murder.

PCSO Julia James (Kent Police/PA)

He was arrested on Friday and is due to appear via videolink at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Large numbers of police, from several forces, were in Aylesham on Monday as the probe into her death continued.